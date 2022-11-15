CFTC Pushes Back Against Amicus Briefs in Ooki DAO Lawsuit

Cheyenne Ligon
·4 min read

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday hit back against four amicus briefs filed on behalf of Ooki DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) which the CFTC sued in September for allegedly violating federal commodities laws by illegally offering leveraged and margin crypto trading products to U.S. investors.

The amicus briefs – filed by crypto legal consortium LeXpunK, the DeFi Education Fund, and venture capital firms Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz – urged Northern California district court Judge William Orrick to reconsider his earlier order granting the CFTC's motion for alternative service, which approved the CFTC's unorthodox method of serving notice of the lawsuit on the members of the DAO via a help bot on the DAO's website and a post on its forum, rather than to a DAO member directly.

In its motion of opposition filed Monday, the CFTC pushed back, arguing that it served the legal papers the only way the DAO made itself available. And, because the DAO was clearly aware of the lawsuit – it was acknowledged in both a tweet from the DAO's official Twitter account and a discussion between members in a DAO-run forum – the CFTC says the notice was effectively served.

The CFTC's suit against the members of Ooki DAO (a parallel action to suits that have already been settled against the DAO's alleged predecessor entity, bZeroX and its two founders) has been contentious – even within the CFTC.

Read more: Ooki DAO Case So 'Egregious' CFTC Had No Choice, Chair Behnam Says

Commissioner Summer Mersinger issued a rare dissenting opinion following news of the suit, calling the enforcement action "arbitrary and unfair," and claiming that, because all governance token holders were considered voting members of the DAO by the suit, it "affirmatively disincentivizes voting participation in DAO governance generally...The Commission's approach will have a chilling effect that discourages voting, thereby hindering good governance and the development of a culture of compliance in this setting."

In addition to potentially having a chilling effect on DAO participation, the amicus briefs collectively aruged that the CFTC's action could stifle novel software developments – something the CFTC's lawyers took issue with in their opposition.

"The CFTC is not suing technology, as Amici claim: The CFTC’s action is not against the blockchain-based Ooki Protocol, but against the Ooki DAO — an association that acts and makes collective decisions regarding the Ooki Protocol through voting by its governance token holders," the CFTC argued. "The factors Amici claim disqualify the Ooki DAO as an unincorporated association — variable membership over time, inconsistent voting by members, and different or divergent views and opinions among members — are nothing more than features of almost any unincorporated association (or other business entity, for that matter)."

A DAO by any other name

The CFTC's motion also takes opposition with the DAO's decision not to wrap itself in a corporate structure.

"Nothing prevented the Ooki DAO... from choosing to avail itself of some corporate form recognized by law to shield individual members from liability and limit potential creditors to monetary recovery from the Ooki DAO Treasury only," the motion stated.

"Multiple states have set up LLC-like registration frameworks to facilitate DAO registration to attempt to obviate such individual liability issues. Here, Ooki DAO members did not choose to adopt such an approach, assuming — incorrectly —that eschewing a more traditional entity structure, with its concomitant individual-member liability protections, would 'future-proof' it against regulation."

Ooki DAO, the CFTC argues in its motion, cannot avoid liability for breaking the law simply by transforming itself into or labeling itself a DAO – which is what the CFTC alleges was the purpose of creating Ooki DAO in the first place.

"The Ooki DAO was created, at least in part, with evasive purpose — to avoid obligations to comply with the law. The bZeroX, LLC founders believed DAOs could not be held responsible for violating the law," the motion states.

"What [the Amici briefs] are ultimately saying is that DAOs are nothing — or at least nothing that can be sued, or served, or held accountable for running a for-profit trading platform that operates in violation of the CEA and a CFTC Regulation, or for any other legal violations. Accordingly...simply switching business forms from an LLC to a DAO makes an entity immune from suit and outside any government’s enforcement reach. For the reasons stated herein, this ignores the relevant facts and is not the law, and the CFTC respectfully submits that this Court should not endorse that radical and dangerous proposition," it adds.

A hearing to discuss the briefs is currently slated for Nov. 30.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects StarKist's tuna price-fixing class action appeal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by StarKist Co, owned by South Korea's Dongwon Industries, to avoid a lawsuit by tuna buyers accusing it of fixing prices. The justices turned away StarKist's appeal of a lower court's decision that let three groups of tuna purchasers receive class action status to jointly sue the canned tuna company even though a large number of buyers may not have been overcharged and injured by the price fixing. The case could have given the justices, had they decided to hear it, a chance to make it harder for consumers and other plaintiffs to receive class action status.

  • Rock Hill, Tepper tentatively agree to $20 million settlement in failed Panthers project

    The city of Rock Hill would drop its lawsuit against Tepper companies as part of the settlement if approved by a judge, court records show.

  • Chinese American scientist accused of spying for China wins $1.8 million settlement

    Chinese American hydrologist Sherry Chen, who was wrongfully arrested and fired after being accused of spying for China, won a $1.8 million settlement in two lawsuits filed against the U.S. government. Chen, a hydrologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under the National Weather Service, was arrested in 2014 and charged with espionage by the FBI. Further investigation showed that Chen only intended to use an office-wide password to gain access to a database for work.

  • Google will pay $391.5 million to a settle a lawsuit on accusations of misleading users on its location-tracking practices

    The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.

  • Google to Pay $391 Million Over ‘Crafty’ Location Tracking

    (Bloomberg) -- Google agreed to pay a total of $391.5 million to 40 US states to resolve a probe into controversial location-tracking practices that the Alphabet Inc. unit says it already discarded several years ago, in what state officials are calling the largest such privacy settlement in US history.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fe

  • Oscar-winner Paul Haggis must pay total of $10 million in civil rape case

    A New York jury on Monday ordered Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis to pay $2.5 million in civil punitive damages for raping a publicist in his apartment in 2013, for a combined verdict of $10 million in the case. The verdict came after the same jury on Thursday found Haggis liable for sexual assault in the civil case and ordered him to pay plaintiff Haleigh Breest $7.5 million in compensatory damages. Breest alleged in her 2017 lawsuit that Haggis lured her to his SoHo apartment after a film premiere and raped her.

  • Pennsylvania to receive $19.7M payout from Google in historic settlement over tracking practices

    Pennsylvania will receive close to $20 million from Google as part of the largest multistate privacy settlement led by attorneys general in U.S. history. In total, the tech giant is paying out $391.5 million across 40 states, with Pennsylvania and New Jersey serving on the executive committee for the investigation. Pennsylvania will be paid $19.7 million from the settlement and New Jersey will get $17.8 million.

  • Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement

    Google is paying $391.5 million to settle charges that it misled users who thought they turned off location tracking by continuing to record their movements.

  • AG Stein files support in Brevard, Buncombe, Asheville, Madison case against HCA’s Mission

    North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed another brief supporting plaintiffs in the second Western N.C. lawsuit against HCA Healthcare.

  • Court review of evidence in George Wagner IV trial continues

    Prosecutors and defense attorneys will continue arguing in front of the Pike County judge about which evidence should be allowed to be submitted.

  • Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10M total in rape suit

    Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago. While accuser Haleigh Breest's lawyers called the verdict just, Haggis insisted that he had been falsely accused and was financially ruined by fighting the civil case. Breest, a publicist, said Haggis raped her and forced her to perform oral sex in his New York apartment on Jan. 31, 2013.

  • Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

    A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state's law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute makes the claim in a lawsuit it filed Monday on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, it did not resolve a gray area in state law surrounding abortion rights.

  • Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

    Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman's abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or bathroom use for over 24 hours.

  • After a priest assaulted a woman, the Knoxville diocese tried to discredit her, lawsuit says

    The Diocese of Knoxville tried to discredit and intimidate a woman who says a priest assaulted her, according to a new federal lawsuit.

  • Epic's 'failure of proof' in Apple antitrust case questioned by appeals panel

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -"Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games on Monday asked a three-judge federal appeals panel to overturn portions of a lower court antitrust ruling that largely favored Apple Inc and its multibillion dollar App Store payment business. Epic had sued Apple in 2020 alleging that the iPhone maker unlawfully requires software developers to pay it commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases by consumers. After a three-week trial last year, a judge stopped short of dubbing Apple an "illegal monopolist" and found that Epic had failed to prove that the privacy and security benefits of the commissions and related policies outweighed costs to consumers.

  • How Prosecutors Could Pursue a Case Against FTX

    The fact that the exchange is based in the Bahamas and the general lack of regulation of cryptocurrencies could make legal action tougher to pursue.

  • Viatris Insider Trading Scheme Busted

    The executive went through elaborate measures to hide his activity

  • Colorado gets $8.3M in settlement with Google

    "By misleading consumers into believing they could control their location data and privacy, Google violated our consumer protection laws," the Colorado AG said.

  • FTX Faces Criminal Misconduct Probe by Bahamas Authorities

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian police said they’re working with the Bahamas Securities Commission to investigate whether there was any criminal misconduct in the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recovery‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFall of the World’s Hottest

  • Judge grants partial victory to lawyer suing MSG over ban

    A judge granted a partial victory on Monday to a lawyer who sued Madison Square Garden after he and his colleagues were barred from the Garden and other MSG-owned venues because their firm represents a group suing the company. State Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan ruled that Larry Hutcher and other lawyers from Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP have the right to attend musical and theatrical performances at the Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater if they show up with a valid ticket. “The Court takes judicial notice that there is only one Radio City Music Hall, one Beacon Theater, and only one Madison Square Garden,” Frank wrote.