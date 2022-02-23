CGF Partners With Economist Impact's 9th Annual World Ocean Summit: CGF Sustainability Director to Speak on Plastic Waste

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- The Consumer Goods Forum

February 23, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Next month, The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainability Director Ignacio Gavilan will be speaking at Economist Impact’s World Ocean Summit 2022. The CGF is once again a proud association partner of this year’s event, which will take the form of a four-day virtual conference from 1ST to 4TH March.

This global event brings together the broadest cross-section of the ocean community, from businesses to scientists, government, investors, and civil society to reflect on the progress that has been made and the additional actions needed to safeguard the ocean. This year, it will feature six crucial industry tracks: shipping, fishing, aquaculture, energy, tourism, and plastics.

Ignacio will be joining Ana Gascón, The Coco-Cola Company, Bertrand Swiderski, Carrefour, and Yoni Shiran, SYSTEMIQ to take part in a panel discussion entitled “Rethinking Packaging” to speak on the plastic packaging challenges as well as the innovative actions being taken by our industry. He will share more about the CGF Plastic Waste Coalition’s work to drive progress towards a circular economy, in particular the Coalition’s Golden Design Rules, created to accelerate progress towards using less and better plastic.

This year, Ignacio will join more than 150 speakers—including climate activists, senior government officials from Portugal, Belize, the UAE and the Maldives, representatives from the UN, industry leaders and investors—will share their knowledge and offer dynamic and practical ideas for the future.

If you are interested in finding out more about the event and attending Ignacio’s session, view the full speaker line-up, agenda, which also includes the participation of John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and register here.

Members of the press can register via this link.

