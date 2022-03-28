CGG Bags New Seismic Imaging Job Off Brazil

Rigzone Staff
CGG Bags New Seismic Imaging Job Off Brazil
CGG Bags New Seismic Imaging Job Off Brazil

CGG has been hired by PXGEO for a two-part Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic imaging project over the Sapinhoá Shared Reservoir in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The resulting data will bring improved geological insight to the asset operator, Petrobras, to assist with better management of oil recovery and production development.

“With our unequaled track record of successful pre-salt OBN projects, CGG is, without doubt, the world’s leading OBN seismic imaging company. Although imaging the pre-salt is always challenging, the experts at our dedicated Rio research center are recognized for their ability to develop technologies tailored to the needs of each individual project and deliver high-quality pre-salt 4D OBN results,” said Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG.

The baseline 3D seismic survey acquired by the PXGEO Poseidon OBN crew, covering 575 sq km (222 sq miles), is already being processed at CGG’s Rio de Janeiro subsurface imaging center. Its highly experienced geoscientists are applying CGG’s latest proprietary imaging technologies, including time-lag full-waveform inversion, internal multiple attenuation, and least-squares migration, to resolve challenging structural uncertainties in the pre-salt and gain better insight into the reservoir’s geomechanical behavior. CGG will process the 4D monitor survey after its planned acquisition, again by PXGEO, in 2023.

PXGEO has completed the Sapinhoá 4D Baseline OBN program for the BMS-9 consortium, operated by Petrobras, in the deepwater Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The 4-month project utilizing PXGEO’s proprietary Manta OBN technology was completed safely and efficiently around the end of October 2021, within the agreed project schedule. During November, the company secured another three-month job starting in the second quarter of 2022.

Petrobras leads the Sapinhoá consortium and is the operator with a 45 percent stake with Shell and Repsol Sinopec holding 30 and 25 percent stakes each, respectively.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com

