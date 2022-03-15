Is CGI Inc. (TSE:GIB.A) Potentially Undervalued?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established CGI Inc. (TSE:GIB.A). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$113 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$101. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CGI's current trading price of CA$103 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CGI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in CGI?

Good news, investors! CGI is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CGI’s ratio of 17.78x is below its peer average of 34.13x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the IT industry. What’s more interesting is that, CGI’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from CGI?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for CGI. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since GIB.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GIB.A for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GIB.A. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for CGI and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in CGI, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

