Is Séché Environnement SA (EPA:SCHP) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Séché Environnement SA (EPA:SCHP) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.2%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Séché Environnement should have a place in your portfolio.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

ENXTPA:SCHP Historical Dividend Yield January 20th 19 More

How well does Séché Environnement fit our criteria?

Séché Environnement has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 35%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect SCHP’s payout to remain around the same level at 38% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.9%. Moreover, EPS is forecasted to fall to €2.61 in the upcoming year.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Not only have dividend payouts from Séché Environnement fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Relative to peers, Séché Environnement produces a yield of 3.2%, which is on the low-side for Commercial Services stocks.

Next Steps:

If Séché Environnement is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three key factors you should look at:

