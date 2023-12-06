Cha’Quon Jeffery’s parents speak following indictment of driver that struck son in fatal crash
Cha’Quon Jeffery’s parents speak following indictment of driver that struck son in fatal crash
Cha’Quon Jeffery’s parents speak following indictment of driver that struck son in fatal crash
UConn controlled the glass and made the most of its possessions on a scorching night from the floor.
Twitch plans to shut down its business in South Korea on February 27, it said, after finding that operating in one of the world's largest esports markets is "prohibitively expensive." In a blog post, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said the firm undertook a "significant effort" to reduce the network costs to operate in Korea, but ultimately the fees to operate in Korea was still 10 times more expensive than in most other countries. The ceasing of operations in Korea is a "unique situation," he added.
Discord launched a major refresh of its mobile app on Tuesday, putting messaging front-and-center while making a host of small improvements that users have been asking for. Inspired by user feedback, the redesigned app tailors the mobile Discord experience for on-the-go use compared to its popular desktop app, while changing things up to better organize Discord's swiss army knife-like suite of social features. "Over time, the amount of *stuff* that Discord can do has grown exponentially."
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
What you pay for car insurance can differ if you’re married vs. single. Here’s how marital status plays a role in car insurance rates.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
A new survey finds most would not buy Tesla’s Cybertruck following its first delivery event where the electric truck’s details were announced, but the results might be better than thought.
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe an angrier, more powerful tweener. Styling recalls bad boy C-Class AMG, inline-six up to 443 hp and 443 lb-ft.
How else can you think to fit a Mac into a stocking?
Investors are looking to labor market readings as they decide whether to put hopes for an interest rate cut on ice.
When making moves on the waiver wire, someone has to go. Here are five players who can be cut from fantasy rosters.
Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers and, reportedly, with the Blue Jays amid his secret free-agency tour.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Multiple game developers have announced layoffs in a year filled with them. Tinybuild, Codemasters and New World Interactive are all reducing their workforces.
In just 22 hours, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has racked up 85 million views, breaking a MrBeast video's record for most YouTube views in 24 hours. The excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is a decade in the making. The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago, in September 2013.
If you’ve never tried to save $10,000 in a year, now’s the time. Here’s a great plan to help.
No need to rush that morning cup of joe with this ingenious invention — makes a great gift!
Last week, Tesla dropped details on the Cybertruck and maxed-out Cyberbeast. Fiat's owner, Stellantis, said it would bring the popular li'l EV to North America next year (it debuted in Europe in 2020). Today, we learned more about the 2024 500e for North America, including its starting price and initial availability.