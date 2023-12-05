Chabad Lubavitch celebrates with Menorah lighting, Hanukkah Playland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chabad Lubavitch Center for Jewish Life is organizing a couple of Hanukkah events this holiday season.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the synagogue, at 6516 Escondido Dr., will herald in the first night of Hanukkah by lighting its giant outdoor Menorah. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will feature matzah ball soup and latkes. The event is free to attend.

Hanukkah 2023 starts at nightfall on Dec. 7 and ends with nightfall on Dec. 15.

The main Hanukkah event at Chabad Lubavitch will happen from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. The Hanukkah Playland has become an El Paso tradition, going on to its 23rd year and counting. Children will be treated to inflatable rides, bungee jumping, a train ride and more. Hanukkah treats, crafts, games and a dinner will round off the festivities, culminating in the grand outdoor Menorah lighting at 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free, but RSVP is required at chabadelpaso.com/playland.

