Chabad raises money to replace vandalized Medford menorah

Dec. 30—The rabbi of Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon is asking locals for help replacing a large menorah that was destroyed from back-to-back vandalisms of the fixture in downtown Medford.

The menorah, which for the past six years has marked the days of Hanukkah in Medford's Vogel Plaza, was damaged beyond repair Dec. 27, according to Rabbi Avi Zwiebel. It was the second of two vandalisms in less than a week.

When asked about the extent of the damage, Zwiebel said the menorah — custom-made by a specialist out of the area — was severely bent.

"We're going to need a new one," he said Friday.

Zwiebel, however, refused to dwell on the criminal act and instead focused on the future.

"It'll be even nicer than the previous one," Zwiebel said, describing plans for a larger fixture upgraded with brighter LED lighting.

The spiritual leader said his mindset — focusing on the light — applies one of the core lessons of Hanukkah.

"It's part of the whole message," Zwiebel said. "The more darkness there is, the more light you need to bring into the world."

"We're going to go forward," Zwiebel added.

It was the message he shared Dec. 20 in the plaza in a community Hanukkah celebration joined by Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino.

"Together we celebrated the victory of light and its power to illuminate even our darkest nights," Zwiebel said in a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising money for the new menorah.

Zwiebel said he hopes to have Medford's new menorah ready in time for next year's holidays and welcomes the greater Southern Oregon community to join Chabad for a larger celebration in downtown Medford during Hanukkah 2023.

They're still thousands of dollars away from their goal as of Friday.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon's GoFundMe campaign had raised $535 in nine donations toward a goal of $6,200.

For more information, see gofundme.com/f/help-build-a-new-menorah-in-medford.

As of Friday, police were still searching for the suspect in the second vandalism, and they ask anyone who may have information in the case to contact Medford police at 541-770-4783 and reference case No. 22-21404.

The first vandalism was reported Dec. 23. Medford police arrested Isaiah Michael Cleveland, 24, on misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal mischief charges accusing him of knocking the fixture down and shattering the bulbs.

Police stated earlier this week that Cleveland "gave no indication that his actions were antisemitic" at the time of his arrest.

Cleveland was booked in the Jackson County Jail at 8:50 p.m. Dec. 23 and released at 7 a.m. the following day, jail records show.

Jackson County Circuit Court records show charges have not yet been filed against Cleveland in the vandalism case, but they do show one prior vandalism in his criminal history.

Cleveland reportedly caused thousands of dollars of damage June 2 to a new vehicle parked on West Eighth and South Holly streets, according to documents filed in his case.

As terms of a negotiated plea deal, Cleveland pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to a charge of first-degree criminal mischief that was reduced to a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years of probation and ordered to pay $6,216 restitution to the victim and his insurance company.

