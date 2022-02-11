Chackbay man convicted of killing neighbor gets 35 years in prison

A Chackbay man convicted in the shooting death of his neighbor has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

A 12-member jury found Keith Trosclair, 64, guilty of manslaughter Jan. 20. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 40 years.

Before state District Judge Steven Miller of Thibodaux handed down the sentence Friday, Trosclair asked if his hearing could be delayed. The judge denied the request.

“I’m not going to let Mr. Trosclair come into court, ask for a stay and kick the can for this sentencing down the road,” Miller said.

Trosclair was originally convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying in 2018, but an appeals court overturned the conviction because it resulted from a split jury verdict.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that all juries must be unanimous to convict defendants in criminal trials.

Trosclair shot 46-year-old Christopher Saunders the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2017.

When deputies were called to the scene, they found Saunders dead on the ground and Trosclair kneeling with his hands in the air. The rifle used to kill Saunders lay on the ground.

Keith Trosclair

Trosclair said he and Saunders had an ongoing dispute over the property line between their homes in the 1200 block of La. 20 in Chackbay.

Saunders was believed to have been walking in his driveway to check the mail. The two men encountered each other and an argument erupted, authorities said. Trosclair retrieved a Winchester hunting rifle from his truck and shot Saunders three times.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and back. A forensic examiner who performed Saunders’ autopsy said all three shots had the potential to be fatal.

Trosclair argued he shot his neighbor in self-defense. On the day of the shooting, Trosclair said, Saunders made threats against him and reached for a holstered pistol on his hip.

His attorney, Kirk Piccione of Lafayette, read a written statement from Trosclair shortly before the judge sentenced him.

“I could have been a victim also, injured, harmed or killed,” Trosclair said in his letter. “This should not have happened, and I didn’t want it to happen. I am sorry.”

Saunders’ widow, Estella Saunders, said in a victim-impact statement that Trosclair is a danger to the community and should spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“After a few years it seems obvious that you have no remorse for killing Christopher,” she said. “I truly feel if you were let out no one would be safe. You deserve to die miserable in prison. I don’t feel safe with the thought of you killing again.”

Miller said Trosclair acted with “deliberate cruelty” when he shot Saunders three times and created a “Wild Wild West" scenario.

The shooting brought pain and suffering to both families, Miller said.

“This didn’t have to be done,” Miller said. “Mr. Trosclair’s selfish acts have placed hardships upon these families. This is a tragedy of his own making.”

Prosecutors said Trosclair's time behind bars will protect innocent people from him.

"Christopher Saunders should be hunting and fishing with the love of his life and watching his grandchildren grow, but one act of senseless violence took all of that away," said Lafourche Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet. "This sentence doesn't change what happened, but it helps ensure that the defendant cannot harm innocent people ever again."

