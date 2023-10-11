Chackbay man convicted of killing three Nicholls students in DWI crash is sentenced

A Chackbay man accused of killing three women in an auto accident while driving under the influence has been sentenced to 85 years in prison.

Joey Paul Clement was arrested on Nov. 20, 2021, after the wreck, which claimed the lives of 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, 18-year-old Hali Coss, and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling, all of Luling.

Thibodaux Judge F. Hugh Larose said he chose to hand down the 85 consecutive years because of Clement's criminal history, saying there appeared to be no attempts to change.

"There's nothing in your history that I can see that would offer even a glimmer of hope," Larose said during the sentencing. "You would, without question, get in a car and kill somebody."

A six-person jury found Clement guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide and a single count of criminal negligence on Aug. 24.

Prior to sentencing, Larose heard from each of the family members of the deceased as they asked for him to give Clement the harshest sentence each count could give.

"This is a man with prior DUI's," Ricky Dufrene, father of Lily Dufrene, said. "If they are going to let you keep doing something, you're going to keep doing it."

Larose then went through Clements's prior history, mentioning each of the three prior convictions of DWI and one other case in which he was charged but found not guilty. The charges were each from different parishes from one other.

He told Clement that he remembered sentencing him to two years for the last conviction, which took place in Lafourche, "thinking that would make you change, and face some of what you had done.

That clearly didn't happen, Larose said, telling Clement during the hearing, "You didn't just drink, you took amphetamines and antidepressants."

Clement received 20 years for his fourth DWI. Larose waived the typical fine associated with such a sentence.

Clement received five years for the death of Dufrene, the criminal negligence charge; and 30 years each for Coss and Bowling, the two vehicular homicide charges.

