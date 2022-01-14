Chackbay man convicted of manslaughter in neighbor's shooting death

Keith Trosclair

A 64-year-old Chackbay man was convicted tonight in the 2017 shooting death of his neighbor.

Following nearly four hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury found Keith Trosclair guilty of manslaughter.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Christopher Saunders.

A conviction for manslaughter carries up to 40 years in prison. Trosclair had been convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting in 2018, but an appeals court threw out the conviction because it resulted in a split jury verdict.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that all juries must be unanimous to convict defendants in criminal trials.

The shooting that claimed Saunders' life occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2017.

When deputies were called to the scene, they found Saunders lying lifeless on the ground and Trosclair kneeling with his hands in the air. Investigators said they found the rifle believed to have been used by Trosclair lying between him and Saunders.

Trosclair said he and Saunders had an ongoing dispute over the property line between their homes in the 1200 block of La. 20 in Chackbay.

Saunders was believed to have been walking in his driveway to check the mail. The two men encountered each other and “exchanged words,” authorities said. Trosclair retrieved a Winchester hunting rifle from his truck and shot Saunders three times.

Saunders suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and back. A forensic examiner who performed Saunders’ autopsy said Thursday that all three shots had the potential to be fatal.

Trosclair is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8.

This story will be updated.

