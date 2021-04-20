Chad country profile

Map of Chad
Map of Chad

A largely semi-desert country, Chad is rich in gold and uranium and stands to benefit from its recently-acquired status as an oil-exporting state.

Chad's post-independence history has been marked by instability and violence, stemming mostly from tension between the mainly Arab-Muslim north and the predominantly Christian and animist south.

Chad became an oil-producing nation in 2003, with the completion of a $4bn pipeline linking its oilfields to terminals on the Atlantic coast.

However, it suffers from inadequate infrastructure, and internal conflict. Poverty is rife, and health and social conditions compare unfavourably with those elsewhere in the region.

FACTS

LEADER

President (deceased): Idriss Déby

Chadian President Idriss Deby
Chadian President Idriss Deby

Idriss Déby came to power in 1990 after toppling the dictator Hissene Habré.

After six years in office, he set up Chad's first multi-party political system and went on to win successive elections.

In 2018, parliament passed a controversial change to the constitution that bolstered President Déby's powers, despite opposition warnings that it would undermine democracy.

He died suddenly in April 2021, while taking part in a military operation against a rebel group.

A military council led by his son Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno is to govern until elections in late 2022.

MEDIA

Lake Chad
Lake Chad is an important source of water for millions of people in the four countries surrounding it

Radio is the main medium, but state control of many broadcasting outlets allows few dissenting views.

The only television station, Tele-Tchad, is state-owned and its coverage favours the government.

Reporters Without Borders has on several occasions condemned the arrest of journalists in Chad, including the publisher of an privately-owned newspaper in October 2015.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Chad's history:

1883-93 - Sudanese adventurer Rabih al-Zubayr conquers the kingdoms of Ouadai, Baguirmi and Kanem-Bornu, situated in what is now Chad.

1900 - France defeats al-Zubayr's army, completing its conquest in 1913. Chad becomes a colony.

1960 - Chad becomes independent with a southern Christian, Francois - later Ngarta - Tombalbaye, as president.

1963 - The banning of political parties triggers violent opposition in the Muslim north, led by the Chadian National Liberation Front, or Frolinat; three years later this revolt develops into a fully-fledged guerrilla war.

1973 - French troops help put down a revolt in the Muslim north.

1977 - Libya annexes the northern Chadian Aouzou strip, and sends in troops in 1980 to support President Goukouni Oueddei.

1990 - Coup leader Hissene Habré toppled by former ally Idriss Déby.

2021 - President Déby dies during military operation against rebel group.

Former Chadian leader Hissene Habre
In 2016 Hissene Habre was convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture during eight years of repression in the 1980s

Recommended Stories

  • Chad profile - Timeline

    Chronology of key events in the history of Chad

  • Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after clashes with rebels

    Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.

  • Chad's president Deby: a long-serving army ally in turbulent Sahel

    Idriss Deby Itno, who was on course for a sixth term as Chad's president before he died from injuries sustained in battle, had carved out a reputation as the West's stalwart ally in the Sahel -- despite accusations of authoritarianism.

  • Idriss Deby, Chad's president and West's ally against Islamists

    In 30 years as Chad's president, Idriss Deby emerged as one of Africa's wiliest political survivors, holding on to power through rebellions that reached as far as his palace gates and establishing himself as a key military ally of Western powers. But it was in an apparent moment of triumph, just hours after he was declared the winner of an April 11 election, that the 68-year-old former army officer met his end, killed in battle fighting rebels in the desert north. Key to his hold on power was Chad's formidable military, which he used to assure control at home and win friends abroad.

  • The president of Chad has died, army says, a day after he won an election

    The announcement came a day after Idriss Déby was reelected to his sixth term in office.

  • Chad's president reportedly dies from wounds suffered on battlefield

    Chad's President Idriss Déby has died from wounds he suffered on the battlefield in the country's north, the military announced Tuesday. Déby, who had been in power for three decades, was declared the winner of last week's presidential election just hours before the news broke. The exact cause of Déby's death has not been verified by news sources, but he had traveled north to visit troops on the frontline of a battle with rebel forces based in Libya known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, BBC reports. The military said Déby, an army officer by training, was killed while leading troops in combat. Laith Alkhouri, a global intelligence adviser, told The Associated Press that the news "raises concerns" about security forces' assessment of the "severity of the situation," though the Atlantic Council's Cameron Hudson tweeted that there's no reason to believe this was a coup by the troops, suggesting Déby was indeed killed by rebel fire. A few very hot takes about the situation in #Chad/#Tchad on the news of Deby's death on the front lines. First, theres no evidence to suggest this was a coup committed by his troops. Anyone who follows Deby knows he used to say "to lead troops you have to smell the gunpoweder." — Cameron Hudson (@_hudsonc) April 20, 2021 His son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, is now expected to head a military council that will govern for an 18-month transitional period, after which new elections will be held. But Hudson and other analysts anticipate the Chadian opposition will not easily accept such a transfer of a power, given that there was already discontent over Déby's rule. Read more at BBC and The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Idriss Déby obituary: End of Chad's 'Great Survivor'

    Killed by rebels, the Chadian president's three decades in power were defined by battles.

