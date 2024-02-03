Chad Cuevas convicted in murder of Emerson Downing, run down with a car in 2020 in Topeka

A Shawnee County District Court jury convicted a Topeka man Friday in the murder of a man who was run down with a car in North Topeka.

Chad Thomas Cuevas, 55, was convicted, after a five-day trial, of first-degree intentional and premeditated murder in the Feb. 17, 2020, killing of Emerson Duane Downing, 41, said Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Downing was found lying in a field near 1534 N.W. Tyler after being struck by a car, Kagay said. He was next to a walking trail, Capital-Journal archives show.

Cuevas drove away from the scene but was stopped near S.W. Gage Boulevard and Emland Drive, Kagay said.

The case was investigated by Topeka police and prosecuted by Deputy District attorneys Steve Karrer and Bethany Lee.

