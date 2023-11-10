Chad Daybell: Lawyer for husband of 'Doomsday Mom' seeks to take death penalty off the table for his client

PHOENIX - We have an update on the trial of Chad Daybell, a man accused of murdering his wife, in addition to allegations he was involved in the deaths of his wife Lori Vallow's children, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Daybell's attorney is reportedly looking to take the death penalty off the table in his trial.

The attorney is arguing that Vallow didn't face the death penalty, and was ‘most culpable’ in the alleged conspiracy to murder the three.

Vallow was convicted of all crimes against her by an Idaho jury in May 2023, and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

Meanwhile, Daybell will face trial in idaho in April 2024.

