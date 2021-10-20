Chad Daybell’s murder trial has new Idaho venue after ruling. Here’s where it will be

Nearly two weeks after an East Idaho judge ruled that Chad Daybell’s murder trial should be moved to a new county, the Idaho Supreme Court has designated a new venue.

The trial will be in Boise, as many expected.

In an order filed Wednesday, Justice G. Richard Bevan ordered that the jury trial, at which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, will take place in Ada County. The order confirmed what the presiding judge — Steven Boyce — had already concluded when Daybell was granted a change of venue.

In Boyce’s order, which was filed Oct. 8, the judge wrote that “the Court suggests that Ada County be selected for the location for trial.” He said he based that on Ada County’s population, facilities and staffing, among other factors.

The move to Boise also means, of course, that the jury will be made up of Ada County residents.

Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell face numerous charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, in connection to the deaths of several people — Lori’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The Daybells’ case has garnered national media attention and wide coverage in Idaho ever since the children were reported missing in 2019, one of the reasons cited for moving the jury trial to another location.

A trial date has not been set for Chad Daybell, who remains jailed in Fremont County. Lori Daybell’s case is currently on hold, as she was deemed not competent to stand trial in May. She is being held at the Madison County Jail.