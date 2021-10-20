Chad Daybell’s murder trial has new Idaho venue after ruling. Here’s where it will be

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Scholl
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nearly two weeks after an East Idaho judge ruled that Chad Daybell’s murder trial should be moved to a new county, the Idaho Supreme Court has designated a new venue.

The trial will be in Boise, as many expected.

In an order filed Wednesday, Justice G. Richard Bevan ordered that the jury trial, at which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, will take place in Ada County. The order confirmed what the presiding judge — Steven Boyce — had already concluded when Daybell was granted a change of venue.

In Boyce’s order, which was filed Oct. 8, the judge wrote that “the Court suggests that Ada County be selected for the location for trial.” He said he based that on Ada County’s population, facilities and staffing, among other factors.

The move to Boise also means, of course, that the jury will be made up of Ada County residents.

Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell face numerous charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, in connection to the deaths of several people — Lori’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The Daybells’ case has garnered national media attention and wide coverage in Idaho ever since the children were reported missing in 2019, one of the reasons cited for moving the jury trial to another location.

A trial date has not been set for Chad Daybell, who remains jailed in Fremont County. Lori Daybell’s case is currently on hold, as she was deemed not competent to stand trial in May. She is being held at the Madison County Jail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poke

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • A son is charged with the murder of his mother at a South Miami-Dade bus stop

    When Loretta Bruno got dropped off at the bus stop near her Florida City home in Tuesday morning darkness, the friend driving Bruno saw one of her children come out of the bushes behind the bus stop.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Husband of missing NH woman admits to killing her on Vermont trip, police say

    Authorities announced late Tuesday night that the recovered the remains of 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, who had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • A federal judge shut down Josh Duggar's attempt to throw out child pornography evidence in a blistering ruling

    Josh Duggar tried to get evidence of child pornography on his devices thrown out of court. A federal judge shut down his arguments point by point.

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after drawing a picture of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told Hawaii News Now.

  • Suspected human remains found at site of Brian Laundrie manhunt

    Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Here's what Nikolas Cruz told victims' families after pleading guilty

    Here is what Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz said after pleading guilty to 17 counts of murder in the 2018 massacre.

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • 'I'm Invincible': FBI Arrests Capitol Rioter Who Was 'Not Too Worried' He'd Be Charged

    Landon Mitchell told a Facebook friend he thought the FBI wouldn't get him because he “was masked up the whole time."

  • Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

    A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.

  • Scott Peterson's former defense counsel touts new evidence: 'I really believe in Scott’s innocence'

    Scott Peterson, convicted of the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son, is due back in court Wednesday, as the defense is expected to ask the judge to decide whether or not to grant their request for a new trial amid allegations of juror misconduct that caused the death penalty to be overturned.

  • Man runs over girlfriend, then sits in his truck as onlookers help her, Montana cops say

    “Stop. I’m stuck,” a witness heard the woman yell. Then she was run over, cops say.