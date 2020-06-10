Chad Daybell, stepdad of two missing Idaho kids, hid remains of children on property, police say

Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, who is charged with desertion in the disappearance of two of her children last year, was charged Wednesday with two counts of concealing evidence after human remains were found on his Idaho property, and his bail was set at $1 million.

During Daybell's initial court hearing Wednesday via Zoom, prosecuting attorney Rob Wood revealed that the remains found on Daybell's property were those of children, and said the state found the manner of concealment of one of the bodies to be "particularly egregious."

Wood did not elaborate on the state of the body, and a probable cause affidavit has been sealed, according to court documents.

Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday and faces two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Idaho's Seventh Judicial District Wednesday.

The complaint said Daybell "did willfully conceal and/or did aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains," with the knowledge that they were evidence in another felony case and investigation. The complaint said Daybell concealed the remains between Sept. 22, 2019 and June 9, 2020.

Daybell faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines if convicted.

"Because of what has been found on Daybell's property, he has strong incentive to flee," Wood said, arguing for a $1 million bail to be set.

Daybell's attorney, John Prior, asked that bail be set at $100,000, saying Daybell did not resist arrest and had family and property in Idaho, indicating he wouldn't flee.

But Judge Faren Eddins set bail at $1 million, and said if it was met, Daybell must wear an ankle monitor and stay within a few Idaho counties.

Daybell's next hearing is scheduled for July 1.

Authorities revealed Wednesday that two sets of human remains were found on Daybell's property in Rexburg. Details of the discovery came after police said Tuesday they had executed a search warrant as part of the monthslong investigation into the disappearance of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were 7 and 17 respectively when they were last seen in September.

The Rexburg Police Department said Wednesday that autopsy results on the remains were pending.

Vallow and Daybell refused to cooperate with the investigation into the missing children when it began in November, police have said. The couple left the state.

Police have also said Vallow either knows the location of her children or knows what happened to them.

After Vallow and Daybell were found in Hawaii, she was arrested in February and extradited to Idaho on charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Vallow has pleaded not guilty, according to The Associated Press.

Vallow is also being investigated in the death of Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell. The body of Daybell, 49, was found in her home in October, a death initially ruled as natural but since classified as suspicious, and her remains were exhumed for an autopsy in December.

Chad Daybell, a self-published author who has written more than two dozen books about near-death and doomsday events, and Vallow married weeks after Tammy Daybell's death.

Vallow's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, also died last year. He was shot to death in July by Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, during a confrontation.

Vallow and Cox were questioned by police but not charged in that incident. Cox died in December.