Chad Daybell’s trial for murders of Lori Vallow’s children will be livestreamed

An Idaho judge has ruled that Chad Daybell’s upcoming murder trial will be livestreamed, following requests from the defence and several media outlets to broadcast the proceedings.

Judge Steven Boyce made the decision during a motions hearing on Wednesday, amending his previous camera ban that was put in place last year.

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the duration of the alleged cult leader’s highly-anticipated trial, which is set for 1 April 1 2024 and expected to last eight to 10 weeks. There will be restrictions, however, as Judge Boyce decided that the trial will be streamed through the court’s cameras, not the media.

On Wednesday, an expressionless Daybell sat completely still at the defence table with his attorney John Prior, who filed the motion last year requesting cameras in the courtroom.

“Cameras keep everybody honest,” Mr Prior said in court on Wednesday. “It keeps the system honest. It keeps the witnesses honest. It keeps everyone honest.”

Daybell faces murder charges in the deaths of Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and his former wife, Tammy Daybell.

At the time, Mr Daybell and Vallow’s cases were joined and Judge Boyce denied the request. The cases were severed, and the judge scheduled today’s hearing to revisit the issue. He said Mr Prior made a compelling argument for the cameras - noting that having cameras would allow family members to watch off-site.

"The primary reason Mr. Daybell wants cameras in his trial is for his family to watch the proceedings,” Mr Prior said. “They’d like to be able to view it.”

Judge Boyce agreed and told the court: “The difficulty of moving a trial 350 miles from where we are certainly creates restrictions on individuals who would like to attend.”

Earlier this year, Vallow’s gruelling six-week trial was held at the Ada County Courthouse without cameras. Only the verdict was allowed to be livestreamed through the judge’s YouTube page.

The prosecution in the case wanted the same ruling for Daybell’s trial and argued that cameras in the courtroom could turn a case which has already received massive amounts of media attention into a “circus.”

“We believe strongly that having live broadcasting this trial only makes it more difficult to get to the truth,” prosecutor Rob Wood said.

“We shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken. This court made a very good decision (banning cameras). We think the court correctly made the decision and it led to more professional proceedings and helped in preserving the rights of the party to a fair trial.”

Judge Boyce is set to hear several other motions, including a motion to move the trial from Ada County to Fremont County and a motion to move the death penalty off the table.

Vallow married Mr Daybell in November 2019 less than two weeks after his wife Tammy died of what was initially labeled as natural causes. Her body was later exhumed and it was determined she died of asphyxiation.

The case drew nationwide attention when Vallow’s children went missing in September 2019. While they were still unaccounted for, Vallow was on a beach in Hawaii marrying the self-proclaimed religious leader.

Nine months later, the children’s bodies were found buried in Mr Daybell’s backyard in June 2020.

Both Vallow and Mr Daybell were both charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of her children and conspiracy to kill Tammy. Vallow received three life sentences. Daybell faces the death penalty if convicted.