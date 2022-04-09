Chad Farmer sentenced to 48 years of incarceration for killing Audie Corn

RICHMOND, Ind. — The sincerity was obvious.

Chad Aaron Farmer, 44, apologized multiple times Friday afternoon for his actions Feb. 7, 2019, that resulted in the death of Audie Corn. Farmer read from a written statement as he addressed the court and Corn's family members present during Farmer's sentencing.

"I apologize deeply for what happened," Farmer said after noting there are no words to describe the misery, heartbreak and suffering for Corn's family and friends and that he also experiences.

Farmer's remorse was among the factors leading Judge Charles Todd Jr. to a mitigated sentence of 50 years with two years suspended to probation. A jury found Farmer guilty of murder Feb. 17 to conclude a four-day trial.

Todd credited Farmer with 1,156 days served since he was jailed the night he stabbed Corn and with 385 good-time days. If he earns the maximum good-time credit for which he's eligible, Farmer would be incarcerated 36 years.

Farmer indicated he plans to appeal his conviction, and Todd appointed Brian Johnson of Danville as his appellate attorney.

Corn died at Reid Health after Farmer stabbed him twice in the kitchen of an East Main Street apartment, where both were living with another family. They had earlier been drinking heavily and several hours before the stabbing, Corn beat Farmer up when Farmer's music was too loud. Farmer said the stabbing would never have occurred had he not been so intoxicated.

"I am disgusted with myself because of what happened," Farmer said. "I never wanted him to die.

"This was a foolish, senseless act, and it never should have taken place."

Farmer said he lives with regret every day and that the decision to enter the kitchen, move behind Corn and stab him not only killed Corn, it ruined Farmer's life. He said he hates thieves who take from hard-working individuals, and he thinks about how he did something much worse.

"I stole a person's life," Farmer said. "I took Audie's life from him and his family, and that's something that can't be replaced."

If he could, Farmer said there's no question he would take back what happened "in the fraction of a blink of an eye."

Farmer concluded by again apologizing for the pain he's caused and making a request to Todd.

"I beg you Judge Todd to have mercy on me," he said.

Ronald Moore, Farmer's defense attorney, requested a 47-year sentence with two years suspended. The minimum amount of executed time for a murder conviction is 45 years.

Moore asked Todd to consider Farmer's intoxication and the provocation of the earlier beating to lessen Farmer's sentence. He said those did not rise to the level of a defense to use during Farmer's trial but could be considered for sentencing.

Other mitigating factors Moore requested Todd consider included Farmer's lack of prior criminal behavior with just one possession of marijuana conviction 26 years ago, his remorse demonstrated Friday and his cooperation with authorities following the stabbing. Moore said Farmer filled in details for investigators about what happened that eventually helped convict him.

"If these details hadn't been brought out by Mr. Farmer, I don't know they can recreate what happened, and we may not be in this situation," Moore said.

Prosecutor Mike Shipman mostly agreed with Moore about the mitigating factors. He believed Farmer was sincerely remorseful and considered Farmer's cooperation with authorities and small criminal history deserving of mitigation. Shipman acknowledged that Farmer's intoxication and the previous beating were factors in Farmer's actions.

"I do believe that if he was not highly intoxicated and had not been beaten up, he would not have gone in there and done what he did," said Shipman, who recommended the advisory 55-year sentence as reasonable.

He said the fact three children — girls ages 14 and 15 and a boy age 6 — were present to hear Corn's screams and see him fall from his wounds should be a significant aggravating factor, while Moore said it was a minor factor.

Todd agreed the children's presence was a considerable aggravator. He also gave considerable mitigation to Farmer's lack of criminal history, remorse and cooperation, with less mitigation credited for his intoxication and the earlier beating as provocation.

"When I look at it all, I'm not where Mr. Shipman is and I'm not where Mr. Moore is," Todd said.

Farmer remains in the Wayne County Jail awaiting transfer to an Indiana Department of Correction facility.

