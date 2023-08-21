Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer welcome their 3rd child

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer’s family is growing.

On Aug. 19, the couple announced on Instagram that they recently welcomed their third child together.

Roemer shared a photo of the newborn, highlighting an adorable heart-shaped birthmark on her ankle.

“Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love!” she gushed in the caption and included a pink heart emoji.

Roemer added, “Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast.”

Murray also uploaded the same photo on his Instagram page along with a red heart.

“So blessed and feeling so very grateful. We’ve added to our pack with our new little girl,” he wrote in the caption.

Murray then joked, “The Odds on this as her birthmark must be 8 billion to 1 or close.”

The 41-year-old actor also thanked his fans for the outpouring of love and support he has received since the couple first revealed their pregnancy news in July.

“Everyone’s healthy and loved,” he said at the end of his post. “Thank you God.”

Murray and the Roemer, 38, are now the proud parents of two daughters and a son.

Read on to learn more about the pair, who have been married since 2015, and their family.

How many kids does Chad Michael Murray have?

With the arrival of their baby girl in August, the “One Tree Hill” star and his wife now head a family of five.

In addition to the newborn, they have an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

Although Murray and Roemer have not publicly shared their children’s names, they often post photos and videos of them on social media with their faces partially concealed.

On June 18, Father’s Day, Roemer uploaded a sweet video of their children following Murray in an airport. While Murray wheeled his suitcase, his son closely trailed behind and pulled his little sister, who sat on top of her pink suitcase.

Roemer fittingly added Rick Nelson’s “I Will Follow You” to the post.

“Happy Fathers Day Sweet Sweet Daya! You’re our favorite snuggly superhero!” she cheered in the caption.

“We love you more than you will ever know,” she said.

It seems the clip was filmed before the family boarded a plane to Thailand.

That same day, the mom of three uploaded a picture of Murray holding their daughter’s hand as the duo took a stroll in the tropical country. She included the hashtags “#fatherdaughter” and “#islandtime.”

In July, Murray showed off his son’s impressive football skills on Instagram.

He shared a clip of the 8-year-old perfectly throwing a few footballs into a net, appearing to channel his dad’s character in “A Cinderella Story.” His daughter helped collect the footballs.

Murray applauded his son’s athleticism, writing, “Watching the leaps a kid can make every year is utterly fascinating. We made him take 3 months off & now our boy is starting to dial in for the upcoming season. #thisis8 #proudparents.”

He continued, “Side note- how dang cute is it that our daughter wanted to help train her big brother by being the ball girl.”

A day later, the couple announced Roemer was pregnant.

On July 8, the “Freaky Friday” star shared a photo of his wife standing in front of a mirror and holding her baby bump.

“Baby #3 loading… Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one,” he quipped.

He then posted the snap on his Instagram story and wrote, “Gonna need a bigger car.”

“Minivan time,” he added.

Murray continued to celebrate their growing family in another post. He uploaded a video of his family’s recent trips together.

“We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:),” he said.

He thanked Roemer for literally carrying their family.

“Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5,” he wrote. “I can hear it now- ‘Uhoh, here come the Murray’s.’”

Who is Chad Michael Murray’s wife?

Murray and Roemer secretly married in 2015 after starring together in the Crackle action series “Chosen,” People confirmed at the time.

The actors frequently praise each other on social media.

On May 15, a day after Mother’s Day, Murray penned a sweet tribute to his “forever dream woman.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to this woman who (carries) this family pack on her shoulders:) You’re our rock mama,” he wrote.

Murray pointed out that they would not be able to travel together if Roemer did not help homeschool their children and cook for the family.

“I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother- but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other,” he shared.

Murray concluded, “And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com