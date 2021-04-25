Chad military council: No talks with rebels who killed Deby

  • A Chadian man leaving in France holds the national flag and a placard that reads, : the people of Chad has a say'" during a protest with their national flags in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Chadian activists and supporters of the "Front for Change and Concord" in Chad staged a protest in Paris on Sunday, following the death of the President Idriss Deby Itno. They denounce the nomination of Deby's son to assume the interim presidency, which they decry as "monarchization." (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
  • Chadian woman leaving in France holds a placard that reads, "stop to the Debt dynasty we can't take it anymore," during a protest in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Chadian activists and supporters of the "Front for Change and Concord" in Chad staged a protest in Paris on Sunday, following the death of the President Idriss Deby Itno. They denounce the nomination of Deby's son to assume the interim presidency, which they decry as "monarchization." (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
1 / 2

France Chad Protest

A Chadian man leaving in France holds the national flag and a placard that reads, : the people of Chad has a say'" during a protest with their national flags in Paris, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Chadian activists and supporters of the "Front for Change and Concord" in Chad staged a protest in Paris on Sunday, following the death of the President Idriss Deby Itno. They denounce the nomination of Deby's son to assume the interim presidency, which they decry as "monarchization." (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
EDOUARD TAKADJI and KRISTA LARSON
·2 min read

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad's military transitional government said Sunday it would not negotiate with the rebels blamed for killing the country's president of three decades, raising the specter that the armed fighters might press ahead with their threats to attack the capital.

A spokesman for the rebel group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad told The Associated Press that it was now joining forces with other armed groups who oppose President Idriss Deby Itno's son, Mahamat, taking control of the country following his father's killing.

In a televised statement, the military spokesman, Gen. Azem Bermandoa Agouma, said the rebels were seeking to collaborate with “several groups of jihadists and traffickers who served as mercenaries in Libya.”

“Faced with this situation that endangers Chad and the stability of the entire sub-region, this is not the time for mediation or negotiation with outlaws,” he said.

The military spokesman said some of the rebels had escaped in the direction of Chad's border with Niger and called for Niger's government to help capture them.

“The defense and security forces launched after them with the support of the air force located the enemy scattered in small groups regrouping in Niger territory," far from the Chadian capital, he said.

A spokesman for the armed group, Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol, told AP that the rebels had not given up, though he declined to say where the forces were Sunday, citing security reasons.

“There are other armed groups that have joined us,” he said. “We welcome them and we are integrating them into our different battalions.”

The Chadian rebels, known by their French acronym FACT, were based in southern Libya and are believed to have crossed back into Chad earlier this month on election day. Deby, the country's president since 1990, was easily handed victory based on official results as several leading opposition politicians did not take part.

However, the military announced the next day that Deby had been mortally wounded while visiting the front lines of the battle against the rebels. His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, was named head of a military council that plans an 18-month transition toward new elections.

The former colonial power, France, has been careful not to criticize the military's actions, and French President Emmanuel Macron attended Deby's funeral last week. Chad is home to a French military base where counterterrorism operations for the region are headquartered. Chad also has supplied critical troops to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in northern Mali.

However, political opposition groups have decried Mahmat Idriss Deby's appointment as a coup d'etat, saying the president of the National Assembly should have taken over instead. The opposition has called for demonstrations this week to call for a return to civilian rule.

___

Associated Press writer Edouard Takadji reported this story in N'Djamena and AP writer Kirsta Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Recommended Stories

  • Chad crisis: Army refuses to negotiate with rebel 'outlaws'

    "We are waging war" against the rebels, Chad's ruling military junta says, after an offer of talks.

  • Chad after Idriss Déby: African Union urges end to military rule

    After President Idriss Déby was killed by rebels, the army named his son as the new leader.

  • How a High-Yield Fund Is Becoming a ‘One-Stop Shop’ for Bond Investors

    The co-managers of Virtus Seix High Yield aim to smooth out the fund’s performance over time by staying flexible.

  • U.S. pledges medical aid for India to combat surge

    America also intends to pay for an expansion of manufacturing capability for the vaccine manufacturer in India.

  • DMX Homegoing: Family and Friends Say Goodbye to the Late Rapper

    DMX’s friends and family remembered the late rapper on Sunday during his funeral service at Barclays Center. Swizz Beats said his longtime friend and Ruff Ryders collaborator was a ‘teddy bear type of guy.’ Many of DMX’s children shared special memories and intimate moments spent with their father. ‘BET Remembers DMX: Homegoing Celebration’ aired on BET.

  • Biden signs law naming sesame the ninth major food allergen

    President Biden signed into law a bill that names sesame the ninth major food allergen and increases research to address growth in deadly allergies.Why it matters: The number of life-threatening childhood food allergies has increased 4% annually since 1997, and hospital emergency room visits for food allergy-induced anaphylaxis have tripled in the last decade, according to research from Northwestern University, McKinsey & Company, Global Strategy Group and Food Allergy Research and Education.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.More than 1.5 million people in the U.S. have sesame allergies, according to FARE.Details: The Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act of 2021 will require that foods containing sesame be clearly labeled by January 2023.The Department of Health and Human Services will also be required to report to the House its research on food allergens.The big picture: The legislation received bipartisan support from both chambers. It passed the Senate in March and the House this month, The Washington Post reports. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Boeing CEO received $21 million in compensation last year despite plans to let go of 30,000 employees

    A regulatory filing for Boeing says the CEO's total compensation last year is estimated to be 158 times that of the company's median employee.

  • Why India's Covid catastrophe heralds dawn of ‘two-tiered’ world

    As people in London, Tel Aviv and New York start to move past the excitement of getting coronavirus jabs and turn their thoughts to booking summer holidays, it might appear for many that the world is at last returning to normal. In countries which have been able to harness the scientific marvel of rapidly-developed vaccines, the jabs have had a profound effect on future prospects. With infections, hospitalisations and deaths plummeting and study after study highlighting the protective power of vaccines, forecasters are daring to predict the good times will roll again after a miserable 16 months. Yet the harrowing scenes this week in countries like India and the Philippines tell a very different story. In these countries where vaccines roll outs have yet to take off, recent weeks have seen an explosion in cases and deaths. The coronavirus is running riot and health systems are buckling. The latest World Health Organisation figures show that rather than being on the wane, the number of new infections is at its highest since Covid-19 first emerged. The discrepancy between these two pictures highlights what health experts and economists warn is a gulf in an increasingly two-tier world. In this divided world, inequalities uncovered by the coronavirus in the past year will only get worse as the gap between those with and without vaccines grows.

  • A 90-year-old man is in custody for fatally shooting his neighbor

    A 90-year-old man is in custody for fatally shooting his neighbor Saturday night in Trenton, New Jersey according to Police.

  • Taiwan mobilises forces to thwart Chinese invasion

    On Friday, Taiwan's top military brass gathered in secure rooms within the fortified walls of the sprawling ministry of defence to prepare for war with China. Computer screens in front of them likely displayed the island nation's F-16 fighter jets taking to the skies, precision-guided cruise missiles blasting China’s west coast ports, and its Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, dubbed “aircraft carrier killers,” deployed to pick off high value targets in the Taiwan Strait. But outside the gated compound all was quiet. Welcome to Taiwan's virtual war room, where decorated generals and officers this week are being tested against the most chilling scenarios – from a full-scale invasion to cyberattacks and blockades of critical infrastructure. The highly classified annual “Han Kuang” military drills come under the shadow of very real threats from Taiwan's hostile superpower neighbour. Recent months have seen an uptick in warmongering rhetoric from Beijing matched by intensifying air force and naval activity around the island 110 miles off the Chinese coast.

  • Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

    Obama never reached disapproval level with Republicans in his first three years as president that Biden is now facing only three months into his first term

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Three-year-old shot and killed at a birthday party in Florida

    Dozens of shots fired after altercation outside event near Miami

  • Growing backlash over Elon Musk hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

    Reaction and analysis from Trace Gallagher, Tyrus Murdoch, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Lisa Boothe on 'The Big Sunday Show'

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses