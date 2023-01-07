Chad Monson sues for proceeds from liquidation of his New London, Minnesota, company while he was in prison

Jan. 6—WILLMAR

— Kandiyohi County residents were alarmed by media accounts in early 2018 about the discovery of caches of explosive devices, machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and other weapons at the rural location of a well-known business.

The owner of 71 Aggregate Inc., Chad Monson, of Lake Lillian, subsequently

pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges and was sentenced to three years in prison

.

Monson is now alleging that while he was in prison, the directors of his rural New London company and a creditor took funds to which he was entitled as his company was liquidated.

Monson is headed back to court, this time as the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit he filed against the former directors and the creditor. A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday in District Court in Montevideo in the lawsuit Monson filed against former directors with 71 Aggregate — Thomas Egge, Matthew Ryan, and Luke Holien — as well as creditor Dennis Larson and his company, MAAC of Montevideo.

In a joint statement the parties made for the court, Monson claims to have suffered total compensatory damages of at least $1,735,305, not including attorney's fees and costs, and not including punitive damages. He alleges that the defendants acted with deliberate disregard for his rights and should be liable for punitive damages in the case.

According to the lawsuit, Monson was the sole owner of 71 Aggregate Inc. and had decided in 2017 to liquidate the business the following year.

The defendants deny all of the claims made by Monson and 71 Aggregate. They charge that Monson "was in constant financial problems, first due to illegal drug activities and purchases of weapons, guns and an extravagant lifestyle including hiring 'party girls,' buying a helicopter, and supporting a lifestyle for his associates."

They further charge that Monson owed his ex-wife more than a million dollars in property settlement funds. They allege he worked to avoid payments by hiding assets and funds.

Monson was jailed for driving conduct and was unavailable to be found and later he was arrested and charged with federal crimes involving weapons and explosives, the defendants state.

They claim that the company directors "were left with trying to salvage assets and run the business despite the conduct of Monson." The company lost its main gravel pit due to non-payment of a contract for deed and no longer could operate, according to the defendants.

They counter charge that they have been defamed by what they call "false and malicious claims" by Monson and are entitled to compensation.

The District Court has the case scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Feb. 13.