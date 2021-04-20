Chad president Deby dies in battle at 68 after 3-decade rule

  • FILE - In this Friday, May 29, 2015 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno arrives for the inauguration of the new Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the eagle square in Abuja, Nigeria. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno attends the high-level dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and business and industry representatives at the opening ceremony of the 6th China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing, China. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno addresses the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno answers questions from media after his meeting with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2008 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno addresses a news conference at the Presidential Palace in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
1 / 5

Chad President Killed

FILE - In this Friday, May 29, 2015 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno arrives for the inauguration of the new Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the eagle square in Abuja, Nigeria. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)
EDOUARD TAKADJI and CARLEY PETESCH
·3 min read

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled Chad for more than 30 years and became an important ally to Western nations in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, has been killed while battling against rebels in the north. He was 68.

The news of his death, announced Tuesday by the military, came hours after he had been declared the winner of an election that would have given him another six years in power.

Deby, a northerner and French-trained army officer, rose through the ranks of the armed forces. In the 1980s, he was key in pushing pro-Libyan forces from Chad. He then led the Sudanese-supported Patriotic Salvation Movement in a rebellion in 1990 to overthrow Chadian dictator Hissene Habre, who was later convicted of human rights abuses at an international tribunal in Senegal.

After assuming the office of the presidency in 1991, he consolidated a military regime, survived numerous rebellions, coup attempts and economic crises to become one of Africa’s longest-ruling leaders. He held onto power through various elections marred by allegations of fraud, and eventually passed a constitutional referendum in 2005 that eliminated presidential term limits and paved the way for his reelections in 2006 up until this latest election in April.

Though an oil-producing country, critics denounce Deby for using proceeds toward his military and weapons rather than aid for Chadians.

Despite criticism of his autocratic rule, Western nations consistently looked the other way as Deby’s army became a key player in the fight against Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region and against Islamic extremists in the Sahel.

Chad hosts the base for the French military’s Operation Barkhane and supplies critical troops to the G5 Sahel Joint Force, an alliance with Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mauritania to combat growing extremism in the Sahel. The force also has international support from France, the U.S. and the European Union.

Condolences and memories of the longtime president poured in from regional leaders.

“The death of the Marshal of Chad, President Idriss Deby Itno, is sad news,” Senegalese President Macky Sall said in a statement on Twitter. “I salute his memory and pay tribute to his contribution to the stabilization of the Sahel. May his soul rest in peace.”

“It is with great emotion that I have just learned of the sudden disappearance of President Idriss Deby Itno,” former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou said. “I remember him as a great statesman and a distinguished strategist. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and to the Chadian people.”

Mali’s interim president, Bah N’Daw, said that Deby’s death was a heavy loss for Chad and the continent.

Guinea’s president, Alpha Conde, echoed these sentiments.

“We have lost a great friend and a tireless advocate for Africa. I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Marshal Idriss Deby Itno and to the people of Chad,” he said.

Deby, who in 2006 added Itno, an ethnic Zaghawa name, to his name, was married several times and has many children. Throughout his time in power, his wives and children have held key positions in the government and military.

Following Deby’s death, the military quickly announced that his 37-year-old son, Mahamat, who is best known as a top commander of the Chadian forces aiding a U.N. peacekeeping mission in northern Mali, will now head an 18-month transitional council.

___

Carley Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Recommended Stories

  • Military: Chad’s president killed during battlefield conflict

    Chadian President Idriss Déby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, died Tuesday of wounds suffered on the battlefield during a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio.

  • Chad's President Idriss Déby dies after clashes with rebels

    Idriss Déby dies just hours after provisional election results set him on course for a sixth term.

  • Rebels vow to take capital after Chadian president killed

    While the military quickly named President Idriss Deby Itno's son as the country's interim leader, the rebel group claiming responsibility for his death vowed to continue its fight for the capital — setting the stage for a potentially bloody battle for political control of the oil-producing central African nation. Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

  • Opinion: Republicans are overreacting to Maxine Waters' Chauvin comments

    She should have watched her words, but Rep. Kevin McCarthy's threat of a censure is silly.

  • The president of Chad has died, army says, a day after he won an election

    The announcement came a day after Idriss Déby was reelected to his sixth term in office.

  • Idriss Déby obituary: End of Chad's 'Great Survivor'

    Killed by rebels, the Chadian president's three decades in power were defined by battles.

  • Idriss Déby: Chad's longtime president dies "on the front lines"

    Idriss Déby, president of Chad since 1990, was killed while visiting troops battling a northern rebel group, an army spokesman announced on Tuesday.The big picture: Just one day earlier, Déby had been declared the winner of a sixth presidential term. As the election was held, rebels were advancing on the capital, N'Djamena, from Chad's frontier with Libya. The government said Monday that Déby, 68, would join the troops fighting the "terrorists."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDéby, who first came to power in a military uprising, was accused of squandering Chad's oil resources and ruling with an iron fist. Chad is one of the poorest countries in Africa.He won 79% of the vote in the Apr. 11 election, which was boycotted by top opposition figures.The circumstances of Déby's death remain unclear aside from the army's statement on state TV.The state of play: The U.S. evacuated its embassy amid the rebel advance, which the Chadian army claimed to have pushed back in heavy fighting over the weekend.What's next: Chad's government and parliament have been dissolved and a military council will take power for the next 18 months, the BBC's Rachael Akidi reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The next new Marvel superhero getting their own movie is Shang-Chi. Here's the first teaser trailer.

    "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" was delayed since February. It stars Simu Liu as the master of kung fu.

  • Chad's Deby re-elected as army says it killed 300 rebels

    Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno was re-elected to a sixth term with 79.32 percent of April 11's vote, provisional results showed Monday, hours after the army said it had killed 300 fighters waging a rebel offensive launched on election day.

  • EU's Borrell cites progress in Iran nuclear talks

    The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord. The optimism follows comments by China's envoy to the negotiations, Wang Qun, on Saturday that negotiations were starting to pick up pace. "I think that there is real good will among both parties (Iran and the United States) to reach an agreement, and that's good news," he said, citing progress but not giving details.

  • Chad's president reportedly dies from wounds suffered on battlefield

    Chad's President Idriss Déby has died from wounds he suffered on the battlefield in the country's north, the military announced Tuesday. Déby, who had been in power for three decades, was declared the winner of last week's presidential election just hours before the news broke. The exact cause of Déby's death has not been verified by news sources, but he had traveled north to visit troops on the frontline of a battle with rebel forces based in Libya known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, BBC reports. The military said Déby, an army officer by training, was killed while leading troops in combat. Laith Alkhouri, a global intelligence adviser, told The Associated Press that the news "raises concerns" about security forces' assessment of the "severity of the situation," though the Atlantic Council's Cameron Hudson tweeted that there's no reason to believe this was a coup by the troops, suggesting Déby was indeed killed by rebel fire. A few very hot takes about the situation in #Chad/#Tchad on the news of Deby's death on the front lines. First, theres no evidence to suggest this was a coup committed by his troops. Anyone who follows Deby knows he used to say "to lead troops you have to smell the gunpoweder." — Cameron Hudson (@_hudsonc) April 20, 2021 His son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, is now expected to head a military council that will govern for an 18-month transitional period, after which new elections will be held. But Hudson and other analysts anticipate the Chadian opposition will not easily accept such a transfer of a power, given that there was already discontent over Déby's rule. Read more at BBC and The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • The Lyrid meteor shower will light up the sky this week and peak on Thursday. Here's how to watch these shooting stars.

    The first major meteor shower since January is coming to a sky near you over the next few nights, with the peak being during the predawn hours of Thursday, April 22.

  • EXPLAINER: Chauvin jurors must disregard defendant's silence

    Jurors at the murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death were told Monday that his choice to remain silent cannot affect their decision. Derek Chauvin on Thursday said he would not to testify in his own defense, invoking his right to remain silent and leave the burden of proof on the state. Taking the stand could have helped humanize Chauvin to jurors who didn't heard from him directly at trial, but it could also have opened him up to a devastating cross-examination.

  • Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno killed in 'clashes with rebel fighters'

    The President of Chad died on Tuesday of wounds he sustained on the frontline fighting rebels in the north of the country, the army said, plunging into chaos a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in Africa. “Idriss Déby Itno breathed his last defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield”, an army general told state TV. Mr Déby, a strongman who ruled the troubled central African nation with his fearsome military and wily political manoeuvring for three decades, had just secured another six years in office in a controversial election when he was killed. The circumstances of his death are murky. Over the weekend, the president visited troops battling rebels based across the border in Libya. The rebels belong to a group called the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). A convoy of rebels tried to advance towards the southern capital, N’Djamena over the weekend but was reportedly beaten back by the Chadian military.

  • Chad looks for a father figure and interrupts his mother’s sexy date night in this exclusive clip

    Nasim Pedrad’s new TBS comedy Chad is a delightful cringe-fest. Pedrad, who developed and wrote the series, stars as a 14-year-old Iranian American boy named Chad Amani. Raised by his single mother Naz (Saba Homayoon), Chad craves a male parental figure in his life. He also loves to routinely put himself in tricky situations and insert himself in conversations in order to be liked by his classmates. The show’s awkward humor is enough to make you wince, especially in how it triggers memories of high school, but Chad eventually rises above it with nuanced storytelling—though not without a significant amount of cringing first.

  • Czech, Russian envoys fly home amid depot explosion dispute

    The two Russian military agents believed to be behind a massive Czech depot explosion in 2014 likely targeted the ammunition, not the Czech Republic itself, the country's prime minister and prosecutor general said Monday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he didn’t consider the Russian action “an act of state terrorism” but said “the presence of GRU agents is absolutely unacceptable.” “We’re a sovereign state and it’s unacceptable for foreign agents to conduct such operations here,” Babis said.

  • Facebook prepares for Chauvin verdict by enforcing its rules

    Facebook is stepping up the enforcement of its rules ahead of the verdict in former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial in George Floyd’s death. The social media giant is tightening its content-moderation efforts, saying it wants to “protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence." The steps that Facebook is taking include identifying and removing calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis, which it has temporarily deemed to be a high-risk location.

  • The Audi A6 E-Tron Has Heat-Reflecting Paint

    The idea is that by reducing the amount of heat entering the cabin, you won't need to use A/C, improving battery life.

  • Dortmund, Bayern 'reject' Super League plans: club chairmen

    Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich both said on Monday they were against proposals to form a European Super League.

  • Chad country profile

    Provides an overview of Chad, including key events and facts about this African country