Chad Robert Ryan of Dover sentenced for attempt to compel prostitution

LISBON ― A 45-year-old Dover man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for attempted compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning.

Chad Robert Ryan, of Schneiders Crossing Road NW, was sentenced Thursday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court in Lisbon. He previously pleaded guilty to the charges which arose from an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Ryan will be on parole for five years after his release from prison. He will be required to register his address with the local sheriff every 180 days for 25 years.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, created under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, became aware of Ryan’s intentions to purchase sex with a mother and underage daughter. With assistance from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Investigative Unit, the task force investigated and ultimately arrested Ryan in Columbiana County.

