Chad Wheeler’s ex-girlfriend testifies in court, says he strangled her unconscious twice

Jury deliberations are officially underway in the trial against former Seahawks player Chad Wheeler.

Wheeler currently faces three felony domestic violence charges.

KIRO 7 has been following the trial since it started in mid-October after a lengthy delay caused by a COVID-19 backlog.

We recently heard heart-wrenching testimony from one of Wheeler’s alleged victims when his ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor explained the horrifying night she lived through in January of 2021 when he allegedly attacked her.

Taylor said Wheeler had been getting aggressive earlier in the day. She says it escalated when Wheeler pushed her on the bed and strangled her into unconsciousness twice.

Taylor woke up with her face, clothes, and bed all covered in blood.

