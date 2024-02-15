Chadbourne-DeMaria Foundation's $160,000 grant transforms Ronald McDonald House kitchen

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida recently announced a comprehensive kitchen renovation project in the spring of 2024, made possible by a generous grant from the Chadbourne-DeMaria Foundation.

Since 2010, the Ronald McDonald House has been an unwavering source of support for families with children undergoing medical treatment in Northwest Florida. Over the years, the original kitchen has served thousands of families, but the evolving needs for updated appliances, layout improvements, and enhanced functionality have prompted the decision for a full-scale renovation.

Understanding the pivotal role of a well-equipped and comforting kitchen in supporting families during challenging times, the Chadbourne-DeMaria Foundation has awarded RMH a substantial grant totaling $160,000. This grant will empower the enhancement of kitchen facilities, creating a warm and welcoming space for families and volunteers alike.

The anticipated completion of the kitchen renovation is expected to be in the summer and will significantly enhance the overall experience for families.

Pensacola Bloody Mary Festival looking for vendors

Kulture Kreated recently announced the launch of the first-ever Pensacola Bloody Mary Festival, set to take place March 30 at Museum Plaza. The event will showcase the finest offerings from local bars and restaurants as they compete for the prestigious title of Pensacola Bloody Mary Champion.

Attendees can expect an array of Bloody Mary concoctions as participating establishments vie for top honors in categories such as Judge's Choice, People's Choice, Best Presentation, and Best Taste. Winners will not only claim bragging rights but will also receive a gleaming trophy and complimentary entry into next year's festival.

In keeping with the spirit of community, a portion of the event proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Pensacola, a local organization dedicated to making a positive impact in the community. A ceremonial check presentation will be made on the day of the festival, highlighting our commitment to giving back to those in need.

Find ways to help: Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive returns to help Santa Rosa Medical Center fight hunger

Home Instead hosts hiring open house to meet need for caregivers

One out of five Americans saw a noticeable decline in an aging loved one’s well-being while together over the 2023 holiday season according to a January 2024 survey by Home Instead Inc. Those physical, cognitive and emotional changes can make aging in their own home increasingly difficult and dangerous. And this potential loss of independence was a top concern of survey respondents.

More than 90 percent of older adults (ages 50 and older) prefer to age-in-place as they grow older. This and the rising older population in the greater Pensacola area are driving an increase in service inquiries from local families looking for support. To meet this growing demand, Home Instead Pensacola, a leading provider of in-home care for older adults, hopes to hire dozens of care professionals.

Home Instead is hosting a hiring open house from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at 817 N. Palafox St. Candidates will be able to learn more about the impactful and fulfilling career of caregiving.

Survivor-Led Solutions launches demonstration fundraiser to empower change

Survivor-Led Solutions, a dedicated nonprofit committed to providing the power and platform for survivors of sexual exploitation to share their stories, recently announced the launch of its latest fundraising campaign, Because I Wore This, taking place Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Museum of Commerce. The campaign is aimed at raising critical funds to support its ongoing initiatives.

Survivor-Led Solutions has been at the forefront of training law enforcement, presenting to Congress, educating at the National Homeland Security Conference, and supporting other local organizations to better equip them with survivor-led and centered initiatives. To sustain and expand these impactful programs, the organization is reaching out to the community for support through its fundraising campaign.

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge hosts baby shower

Between February and August, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge will care for hundreds, if not thousands, of orphaned wildlife patients. Their dedicated staff, interns, and volunteers are preparing for lots of long days and nights caring for these babies, but they need your help.

The organization is hosting a a baby shower from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3051 Cloptons Circle in Navarre. Bring an item from their donation Item list for free entry. During the baby shower, attendees can view the animal ambassadors, attend special presentations from the education team about baby season, and participate in games and activities around the property.

