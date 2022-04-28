Chadderdon running for Nicollet County sheriff

Apr. 28—NORTH MANKATO — Marc Chadderdon, with nearly 30 years in law enforcement including 25 in the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, announced he is running for sheriff.

Longtime Sheriff Dave Lange said Thursday he has not made any decision about whether he will file for reelection. Filings for office begin May 17.

Chadderdon joined the National Guard at age 17 and went to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He returned and graduated from Le Center High School. He attended Mankato State University while serving as a cannon crewman and truck driver for the National Guard in St. Peter.

In 1994 he joined the Le Center Police Department and then worked for the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and briefly as police chief in Cleveland.

In 1995 he joined the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, serving as a jailer/dispatcher, deputy and for the last 16 years criminal investigator.

"I have built relationships within groups and with individuals in the county over the years, with area law enforcement leaders and investigators and with several individuals involved in criminal activity," he said in a press release. "These relationships are needed to be successful and are built through years and years of experience and compassion for the victims of crime."

Chadderdon started the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition in 2008. The group has provided training to thousands of officers and a network to share information to assist in tracking and apprehending individuals involved in criminal activity in southern Minnesota.