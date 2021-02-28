Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

FILE PHOTO: The 47th AFI Life Achievement Award gala honoring actor Denzel Washington in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jill Serjeant
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jill Serjeant

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas.

Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win.

That could come from period drama "Mank," about the screenwriter of "Citizen Kane," which leads with six nods, including for best drama movie, for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and for director David Fincher.

Yet pundits say a "Mank" victory is far from assured from the small and unpredictable Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) whose members choose the winners.

"It has everything going for it in terms of pedigree and there is a sense that awards shows love stories about the industry. But I feel like 'Mank' is not everyone's favorite," said Alison Willmore, film critic at entertainment website Vulture.com

The biggest competition comes from Searchlight Pictures' "Nomadland," a moving documentary-style drama about van dwellers in recession-hit America, and star-laden Netflix 1960s hippie courtroom drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7." The #MeToo revenge black comedy "Promising Young Woman" and the unsettling ageing tale "The Father" round out the film drama nominations.

The Disney+ TV film of hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" and Amazon Studios' "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," a satire on the America of former President Donald Trump, are seen as front-runners in the best comedy or musical movie category.

For television, the Netflix royal series "The Crown," whose current season focuses on the late Princess Diana, leads the way with six nods, followed by quirky small-town comedy "Schitt's Creek" on Pop TV.

Boseman, whose death at 43 of an undisclosed battle with cancer stunned fans and the industry, is considered the favorite for a posthumous best actor Golden Globe. Boseman's last performance, as a brash trumpet player in drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," was released after his death.

"It's a big room-filling performance that is set apart from a lot of the other contenders," said Willmore.

Jane Fonda and TV producer Norman Lear will get lifetime achievement awards, while a diverse array of stars, including Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") and Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami"), are up for acting honors.

This year, because of the pandemic, they will be waiting at home for their names to be called, rather than walking the red carpet before wining and dining in the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Nicholas Hoult, who is nominated for playing Russian Emperor Peter III in TV comedy "The Great," said he would be watching from home in London, where it will be well past midnight.

"I will probably be sitting in bed with the top half of my tuxedo, and pajamas on the bottom," said Hoult.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia launches satellite to monitor climate in Arctic

    Russia launched its space satellite Arktika-M on Sunday on a mission to monitor the climate and environment in the Arctic amid a push by the Kremlin to expand the country's activities in the region. The Arctic has warmed more than twice as fast as the global average over the last three decades and Moscow is seeking to develop the energy-rich region, investing in the Northern Sea Route for shipping across its long northern flank as ice melts. The satellite successfully reached its intended orbit after being launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome by a Soyuz rocket, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, said in a post on Twitter.

  • 15 Amazing Treehouses You Can Actually Rent, From Luxury to Rustic

    Perched high above the ground, these dreamy, treetop cabins have views for days.From Best Products

  • 'No smoking gun,' 'We are all Mohammed bin Salman,' say crown prince supporters

    DUBAI (Reuters) - "No smoking gun," pro-government Saudi commentators concluded in response to a U.S. intelligence assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A few minutes after the report was released, many Saudis flooded Twitter with the hashtag saying, "We are all Mohammed bin Salman." Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's closest Arab allies, officially dismissed what it called the "negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the kingdom's leadership", according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

  • Arrival of 'sticky bombs' in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells

    Security forces battling a decades-long insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir are alarmed by the recent arrival in the disputed region of small, magnetic bombs that have wreaked havoc in Afghanistan. "Sticky bombs", which can be attached to vehicles and detonated remotely, have been seized during raids in recent months in the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir, three senior security officials told Reuters. "These are small IEDs and quite powerful," said Kashmir Valley police chief Vijay Kumar, referring to improvised explosive devices.

  • FDA authorizes Johnson & Johnson vaccine, giving US 3rd option to fight COVID-19 virus

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized use of a third COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., declaring the Johnson & Johnson vaccine safe and effective in adults 18 and older. "The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said a day earlier that the nation now has three "highly effective" vaccines.