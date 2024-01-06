Chain controls ordered on major Sierra highways in California after snowfall

Snowfall in Truckee and at the Nevada state line led authorities Saturday to close westbound Interstate 80 lanes and Highway 50 after collisions and vehicle spinouts in dangerous conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A winter storm warning was called by the National Weather Service’s Sacramento station until 4 a.m. Sunday. One to two feet of snow was predicted above 3,000 feet, according to the weather service.

Chains were required for everyone, except four-wheel vehicles with snow tires, 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada state line. Trucks were being screened at Applegate in Placer County and at five miles west of Reno, according to Caltrans.

A brake check was implemented about a half-mile west of Nyack, Caltrans said.

• I-80 is R2 in both directions from the Nevada State line to Eagle Lakes.

