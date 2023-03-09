Chain restaurants are going the same way as the department store

FILE PHOTO: Frankie & Benny's is pictured in Cygnet Park, Peterbourgh, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Peterbourgh, Britain, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo - REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

If Egon Ronay was alive today, it is unlikely he would mourn the passing of a handful of Frankie & Benny’s restaurants.

The great Hungarian-born gourmet, who Marco Pierre White said "did more for gastronomy in Britain than any institution or individual", may have considered the American-Italian eatery beyond saving.

The chain claims to serve "a glorious choice of moreish recipes", though a quick glance at its menu of unimaginative 1990s classics like pasta carbonara and chicken parmigiana suggests that’s more of a case of hope triumphing over reality.

It may also want to revisit a boast that "every day’s a celebration" given plans by parent company Restaurant Group to close 35 loss-making restaurants, with Frankie & Benny's sites among those earmarked for the axe. Some of those trading under the equally retro "Tex-Mex" Chiquito brand are also expected to be for the chop.

Apparently this is what counts for "a strong operating performance" as well as "very encouraging" trading, in the words of chief executive Andy Hornby. Look beyond the spin, however, and a clearer picture emerges of what life is really like for many of the ubiquitous chains that have taken over Britain’s high streets.

Yes, turnover is up – by a respectable 38pc from £637m to £883m – but surging costs of everything from energy to ingredients and wages pushed the company to a £50m operating loss. Throw in £117.5m of one-off costs largely related to the planned closures, and it ended the year with £86.8m of pre-tax losses.

The cost of living crisis has taken a bite out of the casual dining market and it is unlikely to stop here.

Fuelled by cheap money, rising disposable incomes, and private equity owners looking for the usual quick returns, Britain’s high streets and town centres have become utterly saturated with overpriced yet largely forgettable brands serving the same unimaginative fare.

FILE PHOTO: The logo for McDonald's restaurant is seen as McDonald's Corp. reports fourth quarter earnings, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo - REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

There are now so many faux-Italian, pizza, and burger chains that it is often impossible to distinguish one from the other. Give me a local independent restaurant serving original food and providing good service any day of the week and I’d be happy to pay a decent premium.

There was a real cynicism to the land grab that occurred in many cases. Time and again, greedy owners, emboldened by the success of their first restaurant, become fixated with empire-building and creating "a brand".

Too many make the fatal mistake of selling out to private equity, venture capitalists, or corporatisation – expanding too quickly, and inevitably sacrificing quality along the way, so that the characteristics that distinguished it in the first place are lost.

It is a soulless, commercialised version of cooking, barely a step up from Burger King in some instances, but many times more expensive and without the parking.

But as quickly as large numbers swept across the UK, seemingly opening a branch in every town they could find, swathes of sites may have to be abandoned just as quickly.

If everything favoured the big boom, now the opposite is true. Interest rates have shot up, ditto rents, and debt has become a lot more expensive, prompting a private equity retreat.

The pandemic delivered the first real major blow to a bloated industry, starving many over-stretched businesses of income.

Many city restaurants had been sustained by the office culture and workers on lunch breaks or eating out after work. With millions of people working from home, that trend is in danger of dying.

Meanwhile, weekend trade was propped up by people going out shopping but as the high street becomes increasingly hollowed out, there are fewer reasons for people to be on them in the first place.

The cost of living crisis is likely to be the death knell for many of those that crowd the drab but relatively pricey middle ground. There is growing evidence that people are opting for cheaper fast food like McDonald's over restaurant dining, or simply eating out much less.

Where customer numbers have held up, it hasn’t been enough to save some businesses from rampant energy bills. There were more pub and restaurant closures last year than at the height of the pandemic, according to data from consultants Alix Partners.

The rise of Deliveroo, Just Eat and even super-fast grocery deliveries also has a lot to answer with many families choosing a take-away or cooking at home over their local pizza place.

On the face of it, a clear-out of yet more businesses is the last thing the high street needs. We should certainly spare a thought for the hard-working chefs, the waiting staff, and those toiling away back of house who will inevitably bear the brunt of any downturn, rather than the senior managers with whom the buck stops, but a proper shake-out may be the catalyst for the rejuvenation of our homogenised high streets.

Nobody whoops when a Wagamama opens in their area. By the same token, will anyone shed a tear if one closes?

The revival of the dreaded retail park may offer something of an alternative for those in trouble but the high street is still rammed full of these places so it will require the closure of hundreds of half-empty premises first.

But what we may be witnessing is the beginning of a rejection of an entire concept from consumers tiring of mediocrity and demanding more substance as well as value for money.

In the same way that shoppers have largely called time on the old-fashioned department store, diners may no longer have the stomach for average restaurant fare.