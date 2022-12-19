Chain saw-wielding man in custody after standoff with police in Cohasset

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

COHASSET — The man who barricaded himself inside a Cushing Road home after he tried to cut through a door at the town's police station with a chain saw is in custody.

Cohasset police Chief William Quigley told media outlets at the scene that the man was taken to South Shore Hospital for a mental health evaluation. He’ll face numerous felony charges. The two children in the home at the time of the incident were not harmed.

Quigley said police negotiated with the suspect for hours before entering the home. Police used tasers to arrest the man.

The incident prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place order for anyone living within a quarter-mile of the area of Norfolk and Cushing roads.

Quigley said the man, who is known to the police department, arrived at the Cohasset Police Station at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and caused damage with a chain saw inside the lobby when he unsuccessfully attempted to cut through the lobby's security doors.

According to Quigley, the civilian desk attendant hit the panic button and took cover in a nearby office, barricaded herself and called officers to assist her. The attendant was not injured during the incident but is shaken up, Quigley said.

"She's completely traumatized," the police chief said.

The police station is about a half-mile from the Cushing Road home where the suspect is barricaded.

Witnesses told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that they could see the suspect through a window at one point and that he was holding a chain saw.

At 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Cohasset police issued the shelter-in-place order. A Massachusetts Sate Police spokesperson told NewsCenter 5, a media partner of The Patriot Ledger, that the Mass. State Police Bomb Squad was responding to the scene with its robotic platforms, but noted that the overall response remains under the control of Cohasset police.

Quigley said the suspect's two children, a boy and girl under the age of 5, are also inside the home and that a hostage negotiator is speaking with him. "This is a very active scene and police are trying to work through this to try and bring this to a peaceful resolution," Quigley said.

