Chain-wielding man charged with assaulting Manchester police

Jul. 18—A man who engaged in a "violent struggle" with responding police officers on Sunday evening faces felony weapons charges and several misdemeanor assault charges, Manchester police said in a news release.

Police said Claremont resident Gabriel Wonsang, 20, started removing a heavy metal chain from his torso and threw a punch at a police officer when they confronted him around Maple and Silver streets.

"Officers were able to take Wonsang to the ground, where a violent struggle ensued," the news release states. He continued to assault officers, who used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.

Wonsang is charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and several misdemeanors: three counts of simple assault, three counts of criminal mischief and one count apiece of resisting arrest and theft.

Police said Officers Miles Kirby and Zeb Dawson suffered scrapes and bruises, and their uniforms sustained rips, tears and holes.

Neither required medical treatment and both remain on full-duty status.

Manchester police said they received calls from the 7-Eleven on Beech Street around 5:30 p.m., where a man was wearing a large chain, causing a disturbance and swinging the chain around. He also stole drinks from the store, police said.

Police said Wonsang was out on bail from a previous charge of criminal mischief and was the subject of a warrant from Manchester District Court.