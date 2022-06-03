Chainlink Price Feeds Now Live on Solana

Cameron Thompson
·1 min read

Chainlink is expanding to Solana.

The blockchain oracle network said Friday that developers who build decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the Solana mainnet can now incorporate seven of Chainlink’s Price Feeds into their products.

Popular DeFi projects such as Aave, Compound, and dYdX already use Chainlink’s data services. However, Chainlink’s launch on Solana makes it the first non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain supported by the network.

Head of Product Marketing Chirag Dhull told CoinDesk the “high throughput architecture” of Solana will help the price feeds obtain data at “high speeds and low costs.”

Chainlink’s services have brought 2.6 billion data points to blockchain applications, Dhull said. In February, Bank of America attributed the growth of DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) to Chainlink’s services accelerating mass adoption.

Solana-native projects such as Francium, Tulip and Apricot Finance have committed to integrate Chainlink’s Price Feeds. After the initial launch on Solana, Chainlink plans to offer more price feeds and additional services to developers. It will later launch the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, for developers building on Solana to execute smart contracts across chains.

