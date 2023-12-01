Chains required east of North Bend after multiple trucks block I-90

KIRO 7 News Staff
Travelers planning to cross Snoqualmie Pass will need to chain up after several semi-trucks blocked the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Early Friday morning, Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said eastbound Interstate 90 east of North Bend -- at about mileposts 36 and 37 -- was closed so crews could clear the roadway of semi-trucks.

Johnson said 30 semi-trucks were chaining up due to the snow.

If you’re traveling east, chains will be required beginning at milepost 34.


