Chains required east of North Bend after multiple trucks block I-90

Travelers planning to cross Snoqualmie Pass will need to chain up after several semi-trucks blocked the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Early Friday morning, Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said eastbound Interstate 90 east of North Bend -- at about mileposts 36 and 37 -- was closed so crews could clear the roadway of semi-trucks.

If you plan on driving over Snoqualmie pass take it slow and have tire chains handy. WSDOT is requiring traction tires, and vehicles over 10,000 must chain up. I’ve seen several plows out but the snow is accumulating and sticking. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/9p9G2zF6w7 — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) December 1, 2023

Johnson said 30 semi-trucks were chaining up due to the snow.

If you’re traveling east, chains will be required beginning at milepost 34.

HEADS UP: If you're heading out to Snoqualmie Pass along I-90, chains are required beginning at milepost 34, east of North Bend.



Check-out our winter driving web page for further tips on how to drive in winter conditions: https://t.co/rcw4Nl7oVi@wspd2pio @SnoqualmiePass pic.twitter.com/hKNbwrqWen — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 1, 2023



