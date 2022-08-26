‘Chainsaw in action’: Watch a crocodile run slow, then fast at an Orlando theme park

Gatorland park in Orlando released a video a week ago that can give Florida people a nightmare.

“CHAINSAW IN ACTION” reads the headline of the clip of the park’s “amazing” Cuban crocodile running in slow motion in an enclosure.

Yes, you read that right.

A worker stays a few steps ahead as the croc gallops toward him, jaws open.

At one point, the video is sped up and can you see the speed at which this thing can scamper.

Some people were astounded by the reptile’s speed:

“It’s like a leopard,” wrote one.

“Holy moly.”

“Wow. Never seen that before.”

“Wait a minute,” another social media user asked. “They move that fast?”

Indeed, they do.

Crocodiles are quick buggers, able to run around on average seven miles an hour (for short distances) and swim up to 12 mph.

Despite the name, Gatorland, one of Central Florida’s oldest attractions, offers many opportunities to see crocodiles.

“These majestic creatures live side-by-side with our American alligators,” reads the website for the 110-acre wildlife preserve. “You can tell them apart because crocodiles have lighter skin and a pointed snout, whereas alligators have a large rounded nose. Plus, when a crocodile’s mouth is closed you can see both upper and lower teeth, but with alligators, typically only the upper teeth are visible.”

Chainsaw is a Cuban croc, a small to medium size species, but is considered “highly aggressive” with cannibalistic tendencies. Once spread across the Caribbean, they are now listed as critically endangered.

“It is true that crocodiles tend to be more aggressive than alligators, so if you run across either one in the wild, stay away!” warns the park.