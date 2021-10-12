How to make a chainsaw prop for Halloween

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -British employers took their payrolls to a record high in September, shortly before the end of the government's wage subsidies programme, potentially encouraging the Bank of England's progress towards a first post-pandemic interest rate hike. Separate official data showed on Tuesday that the unemployment rate edged down to 4.5% in the three months to August from 4.6% in the May-July period, as expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The BoE, which is gearing up to become the first major central bank to raise rates since the coronavirus crisis struck, is watching to see how many people became unemployed after the end of the furlough programme.