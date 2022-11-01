ChainUp and Alchemy Pay Partner for Seamless Fiat-Crypto Payment Services

Blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group partners payment solutions provider Alchemy Pay to provide clients with a wider variety of payment services.

Global blockchain technology solutions provider ChainUp Group and leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider Alchemy Pay announced a strategic partnership to provide clients with integrated payment services.

ChainUp Group provides businesses a wide range of blockchain solutions covering infrastructure development, ecosystem support, and with digital assets exchange solutions as one of its key products. With a variety of operational tools available, ChainUp's digital assets exchange systems are highly customizable and easy-to-integrate, allowing flexibility and scalability.

As a gateway payment provider, Alchemy Pay seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies by offering merchants convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto currencies, and making crypto services and platforms more accessible to mainstream users.

Through the partnership, users of the digital assets exchange solutions provided by ChainUp will be able to seamlessly access the integrated payment solutions offered by Alchemy Pay.

Sailor Zhong, Founder and CEO of ChainUp Group said, “As we continuously strive to provide our clients with end-to-end blockchain solutions, we are always committed to work with partners across the ecosystem to enhance our offerings and promote industry development. We believe that through this partnership with Alchemy Pay, our clients will be able to access secure payment services with ease, which will in turn benefit end-users and help play a part to further drive blockchain adoption.”

Alchemy Pay CEO, John Tan commented, “ChainUp, like us, offer a great many options for clients. The partnership will see the expansion of capabilities for both of us.”

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects cryptocurrency and traditional fiat currency for consumers, merchants, and developers. It provides merchants with convenient crypto acceptance and makes crypto and Web3 services highly accessible. Alchemy Pay’s on and off ramp plugin is integrated with crypto platforms and dApps to provide an easy easy gateway payment from fiat to crypto and vice versa. Its crypto acceptance system has touchpoints with 2+ million online and in-store merchants in over 70 countries. Alchemy Pay’s network includes 300+ fiat payment channels, including popular e-wallets in emerging markets.

