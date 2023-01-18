ChainUp expands global footprint with official opening of sales office in Dubai

Singapore --News Direct-- ChainUp

ChainUp Group, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced its expansion with a new sales office in Dubai. The company is set to propel the business forward with the new opening, aiming to provide blockchain solutions to businesses across the Middle East region.

The new sales office in Dubai has since begun operations and seeks to form new partnerships with enterprises in the region. The team will work to curate blockchain solutions to fulfil the needs of prospective clients for them to operate more efficiently and securely.

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp Group has been expanding continuously and has since gained a strong foothold across multiple locations around the world including Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and the United States.

ChainUp Group offers a suite of blockchain solutions covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support including digital asset trading systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, Web3 infrastructure, digital assets custody, and more.

Ms. Tan Bin Ru, Deputy CEO & COO of ChainUp Group commented, “The United Arab Emirates ( UAE) has one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency ecosystems in the world and is a key strategic region of our global expansion plan. We are excited as ChainUp has a complete suite of Digital Assets Exchange Solutions to support the needs of these business requirements.”

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users. For more information, please visit www.chainup.com.

