ChainUp expands services with Perpetual Futures DEX system, to provide clients with a secure and stable decentralized trading platform

Singapore --News Direct-- ChainUp

Global blockchain technology solutions provider ChainUp Group announced today that it has launched a new Decentralized Exchange (DEX) , and has become the world’s first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company to provide a complete suite of solutions for DEX system.

The solution allows clients to launch their DEX quickly with ease and supports key features including perpetual futures DEX, DEX and fast token buying services. Users that trade on DEX are not required to register and deposit digital tokens with the platform. Users may trade directly through their decentralized wallets and retain full custody of digital assets through the transaction process.

A DEX is uniquely positioned to face global regulatory issues and address exchange security trust, where it offers a higher level of protection for personal privacy while avoiding problems such as freezing users' accounts/assets and financial disputes. But even so, a traditional cryptocurrency exchange has irreplaceable features such as efficiency, ease of use, and convenience. With this in mind, ChainUp has created a perpetual futures DEX system that combines many of these advantages. ChainUp recognizes that users are more familiar with a traditional cryptocurrency exchange , due to ease of operation and familiarity from experience. At the same time, ChainUp also supports high leverage trading and offers low transaction fees, while utilizing its extensive resources to provide liquidity to facilitate direct futures or spot trading.

Ms. Tan Bin Ru, Deputy CEO and COO of ChainUp Group, commented, "We leverage on the combined solution of a traditional and contemporary cryptocurrency exchange to help clients solve pain points such as privacy and wallet protection. ChainUp built 450 exchanges and continues to innovate our solutions to meet regulatory standards and better serve our customers”

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.

