ChainUp has launched a Web3 wallet solution based on MPC protocols to support Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) ecosystem

News Direct
·3 min read

Singapore --News Direct-- ChainUp

ChainUp Group founder and CEO, Sailor, commented, "We have launched an enterprise solution called the MPC (Multi-Party Computation) Wallet to assist our partners in managing digital assets with enhanced security and lower barriers. Our solution also offers a suite of enterprise solutions for institutional customers, including workflow management, shared wallet, and financial reporting. In addition, we provide a WalletConnect protocol-based solution for Web3 partners, enabling their applications to seamlessly integrate with the MPC Wallet and allowing them to focus on their core business activities.”

ChainUp Group recently announced the launch of a Web3 wallet solution that balances the Web3.0 users need for security and functionality. This new Web3 wallet solution leverages on ChainUp Custody Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology and the MPC protocols, allowing users to securely manage their assets while exploring various DAPPs such as DEX, blockchain games, and NFTs. The solution currently supports over 10+ protocols including ETH, BSC, AVAX, and MATIC, and it is the first to support the Filecoin EVM ecosystem.

ChainUp has noticed a growing demand for Web3.0 solutions and an increase in the interest for the use cases in the DeFi ecosystem. There is currently no wallet available that can provide asset security while meeting the needs of Web3 users who want to explore decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Most wallets on the market that support Web3 functionality use traditional private key management, which is relatively insecure.

MPC is a cryptographic protocol that allows a group of users to jointly generate and manage a private key without revealing any part of the key to any individual member. This means that even if one member's computer or device is compromised, the private key remains secure because it requires the cooperation of multiple members to access it. An MPC wallet works by splitting the private key into multiple shares and distributing them among a selected group of users or devices. When a transaction needs to be signed, the wallet combines the shares in a secure environment to generate the necessary signature. This method eliminates the need for a single point of failure, such as a single device or user, and makes it more difficult for hackers to steal the private key.

Overall, an MPC wallet can provide a higher level of security compared to traditional single-key wallets, which are vulnerable to attacks such as theft, loss, or hacking.

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.

Contact Details

ChainUp

Media Team

pressrelease@chainup.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/chainup-has-launched-a-web3-wallet-solution-based-on-mpc-protocols-to-support-filecoin-virtual-machine-fvm-ecosystem-158739200

Recommended Stories

  • Weak Financial Results Dragged Simulations Plus (SLP) in Q4

    Wasatch Global Investors, an asset management company, released its “Wasatch Micro Cap Growth—U.S. Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy declined and underperformed its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Index in the fourth quarter, which gained 4.72%. The disappointing returns in industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary were the […]

  • Apple's Delaying Products, Avoiding AI in Desperate Bid to Avoid Layoffs

    Apple does not want to resort to layoffs, unlike many other major tech companies, which have been downsizing since around the turn of 2023. The tech giant is so desperate to not become another Google, Microsoft, or Meta (which thought 11,000 Meta staff layoffs were so nice that it did it twice) that it has put a hold on some major product releases, like a planned Homepod with in-built screen to allocate more resources to other projects. Any hopes of ChatGPT-like Apple AI powering your smart home

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • NVIDIA's big AI moment is here

    At its GTC conference, NVIDIA's big bet on AI hardware is more relevant than ever.

  • Nvidia tweaks flagship H100 chip for export to China as H800

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, the U.S. semiconductor designer that dominates the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips, said it has modified its flagship product into a version that is legal to export to China. U.S. regulators last year put into place rules that stopped Nvidia from selling its two most advanced chips, the A100 and newer H100, to Chinese customers citing national security concerns. Reuters in November reported that Nvidia had designed a chip called the A800 that reduced some capabilities of the A100 to make the A800 legal for export to China.

  • Apple's Latest Moves To Abandon China Require A Big Lift: Changing India's Rules

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeking changes in India’s labor laws to expand local production. India’s regional governments are yielding to Apple’s request to move iPhone assembly from China, Bloomberg reports. India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, where Apple’s top supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is weighing new rules to make factory shifts more flexible. Also Read: Apple’s Chinese Suppliers Sped To Migrate Prod

  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro May Ditch Physical Volume and Mute Buttons

    We won’t know anything for sure about the iPhone 15 until it’s launched later this year, but we’re expecting big changes. We’ve already mentioned it in our iPhone 15 rumor roundup, but this year’s Pro models may ditch physical buttons for touch-based buttons that will introduce a kind of “taptic” feedback. Now, a new render is backing up that claim, but at least it’s assuring us that we’ll still have dedicated mute controls.

  • The Best Retro Game Consoles, Handhelds, Controllers, and More

    Many modern video games offer narrative experiences that rival Hollywood blockbusters, but today’s games can also demand a lot of time and attention to play through. Sometimes you just want to dive right into the action, and the 8-bit and 16-bit retro games of yesteryear are perfect for that. Especially with all the new retro handhelds and reproduction consoles currently hitting the market.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M2 is $99 off right now

    Apple's Mac Mini M2 is the cheapest way to get the company's latest processors, and now Amazon is offering the more desirable model at the best price we've seen.

  • Nvidia Revolutionizes the Cloud -- What Nvidia Investors Should Know

    Nvidia shows investors why it is a powerhouse for cloud solutions. The company announced Nvidia DGX Cloud, Omniverse Cloud, and numerous partnerships.

  • Today’s deals: $320 off Apple Watch S7, $4 smart plugs, Easter candy, LG OLED TVs, more

    Tuesday’s top deals include several rare sales that you won’t find online very often. For example, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 in stock … The post Today’s deals: $320 off Apple Watch S7, $4 smart plugs, Easter candy, LG OLED TVs, more appeared first on BGR.

  • 'Bye, AirPods': These Beats buds are giving Apple a run for its money — and they're on sale

    Incredible noise-cancellation, awesome battery life and cool colors to boot.

  • Microsoft launches image-creation tool on Bing powered by OpenAI's tech

    The tool, named 'Bing Image Creator', will be available to users of the latest AI-powered version of Bing and Edge preview. Bing Image Creator will be integrated into Bing chat, rolling out initially in Creative mode starting Tuesday for users on desktop and mobile, Microsoft said in a blog post. At the center are Microsoft and Alphabet Inc's Google, touting AI features for their most popular products from spreadsheet software Excel to Gmail.

  • Chinese Dating App Does the Swiping for Singles to Find Love

    China’s new state-sponsored dating app, Palm Guixi, is something right out of the dystopia fiction handbook and is receiving mixed responses. The app was reportedly created to streamline the dating process for residents in Jiangxi by matching single users based on background data uploaded by the app itself.

  • Microsoft is Bringing Xbox to the iPhone

    Microsoft’s digital gaming universe is coming to iPhone and Android, according to the head of its...

  • Google flags apps made by popular Chinese e-commerce giant as malware

    Google has flagged several apps made by a Chinese e-commerce giant as malware, alerting users who had them installed, and suspended the company's official app. In the last couple of weeks, multiple Chinese security researchers have accused Pinduoduo, a rising e-commerce giant that boasts almost 800 million active users, of making apps for Android that contain malware designed to monitor users. Ed Fernandez, a Google spokesperson, said that “off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect,” referring to apps that are not on Google Play.

  • Apple deals offer top-tier tech with rock-bottom prices—shop at Amazon, Best Buy and QVC

    Shop for the best-rated tech at wallet-friendly prices with these Apple deals on MacBook laptops, iPad tablets, AirPods earbuds and more.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday — save up to 45%

    A bestselling Ninja blending system for $60, a Hoover carpet cleaner for under $100 and more stellar savings.

  • Nvidia turns to AI cloud rental to spread new technology

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday laid out the company's plans to make the powerful and expensive supercomputers used to develop AI technologies like ChatGPT available for rent to nearly any business. While that access will not come cheap - at $37,000 a month for eight of Nvidia's flagship A100 or H100 chips strung together - offering it to a wider swath of business customers could accelerate an AI boom that has driven Nvidia shares up 77% this year, making it about five times more valuable than longtime rival Intel Corp. The Santa Clara, California-based company already dominates the field for artificial intelligence chips and has helped partners like Microsoft Corp build huge systems for ChatGPT creator OpenAI's services to answer questions with human-like text and generate images from prompts.

  • How to improve Nintendo Switch battery life

    You can improve your Nintendo Switch battery life by making some simple adjustments to the way your console runs, leaving you with plenty more play time.