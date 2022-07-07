ChainUp’s mining subsidiary Origin Storage shares insights on Filecoin Virtual Machine at FIL Toronto Summit

Singapore --News Direct-- ChainUp

At the FIL Toronto Summit held from 4 - 6 July 2022, representatives from ChainUp’s mining subsidiary Origin Storage presented on the topic “What’s Next for Storage Providers After the Launch of Filecoin Virtual Machine?”.

[7 July 2022, Singapore] Origin Storage, an all-in-one Filecoin (FIL) mining service platform, presented on the impact of Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) on storage providers at the FIL Toronto Summit 2022. A subsidiary of blockchain technology solutions provider ChainUp Group, Origin Storage offers easy-to-use and affordable Filecoin mining solutions, as well as node services including IPFS node establishment, full node configuration and node staking services.

During the presentation, Origin Storage’s representatives Vice President of North America Ms. Baiciao Ren, and Blockchain Engineer Mr. Jefferson Chu shared practical insights into FVM including an introduction to FVM, its use cases on data deals, as well as other potential use cases. Representing Origin Storage as one of the leading FIL storage providers in North America, Ms Ren also led a panel discussion with other top industry players in an insightful exchange on the real-life challenges and opportunities, as well as future for storage providers.

Ms. Baiciao Ren, Vice President, North America of Origin Storage said, “Designed to support native Filecoin actors written in languages that compile to WASM and smart contracts written for foreign runtimes, the FVM is a potential game-changer that unlocks boundless possibilities for storage providers with many real-life use cases including big data exchange, multi-generational storage, big data NFT, and more. As an all-in-one Filecoin mining service platform and a leading storage provider, Origin Storage is excited to leverage the developments of FVM to provide the best solutions for our clients.”

Mr. Jeff Mei, Chief Marketing Officer of ChainUp Group said, “The mining services provided by ChainUp’s subsidiary Origin Storage forms an important component of our complete suite of blockchain technology solutions. As a Group, we strive to always stay up-to-date with the latest industry developments and continuously enhance our service offerings with our clients at the core of what we do.”

Held from 4 to 6 July 2022, FIL Toronto Summit is one of the largest FIL summits supported by Filecoin Foundation. In addition to a hackathon, the Summit also included a variety of sessions such as keynotes and workshops with the aim to connect the growing and vibrant community of Web 3.0 enthusiasts.

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.

About Origin Storage

As an independent blockchain infrastructure platform, Origin Storage leverages its industry-leading expertise to provide customers with secure, easy-to-use and efficient solutions that meet a wide range of development needs, from the installation of distributed storage equipment to staking, scaling and deployment of nodes.

For more information, please visit: www.originstorage.io.

