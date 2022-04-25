Chair flies out of pickup striking Vermont State Police vehicle on I-89

Yahoo Entertainment

Contestants Nicole and Diogo got more than just a view of elephants on Naked and Afraid, Sunday, when a herd of them decided to cut right through their camp. Rangers were forced to step in and protect the cast and crew. Armed rangers not only had to protect everyone in production, they also had to protect themselves. Two rangers found themselves in a scary situation with one angry elephant. The elephant charged at them, destroying the tree they were hiding behind. “An elephant just passed right by us,” Nicole said. “[They] are, like, really close.” “He passed by running through the bushes and you can’t hear any noise, Diogo said. “It’s scary.” While some fans were worried for the survivalists, most were just shocked. One viewer tweeted, “Holy s*** that elephant just charged the contestants and camera crew!” While another wrote, “Well damn, that’s gotta be the closest possible pachyderm encounter I’ve seen on the show.” Despite the scary encounter, the two contestants managed to make it the full 21 days and complete the challenge.