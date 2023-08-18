Legal boss under fire for Andrew Malkinson scandal has eight other jobs

Mr Malkinson spent 17 years in prison for a rape in 2003 he did not commit - Jordan Pettitt/PA

The head of the review body at the centre of the Andrew Malkinson scandal was under fire last night after it emerged she holds eight further posts.

Helen Pitcher, the chairman of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), has been under pressure to face the public to answer questions over why the body turned down two appeals by Mr Malkinson before he was declared innocent of a rape for which he was jailed nearly two decades ago.

Mr Malkinson spent 17 years in prison for a rape in 2003 he did not commit until his conviction was overturned after DNA linking another man to the crime was produced.

Ms Pitcher has so far resisted calls to publicly explain the CCRC’s actions despite demands for her to do so by her predecessor Prof Sir Graham Zellick and Sir Bob Neill, the chair of the justice select committee.

It is understood that the committee raised concerns about the number of jobs Ms Pitcher held alongside her position as chair of the CCRC.

Ms Pitcher has so far resisted calls to publicly explain the CCRC’s actions - PA

She reportedly said she would step back from a number of those roles. However, she currently still claims to work in at least eight other jobs.

They include chairing the judicial appointments commission, a charity, a business consultancy, and a membership network for chairs of public, as well as being a non-executive director of United Biscuits and a surgical health provider to the NHS.

Greg Smith, a Tory MP, said: “Eight hats is unsustainable for anyone. There is no way proper attention can be given to an area when someone is spread too thinly.”

It also emerged on Friday that CCRC staff work from home although they were office based at the time of Mr Malkinson’s final appeal in 2020 - a disclosure that has prompted criticism from campaigners.

Jon Robins, of the Justice Gap, said: “The CCRC has changed offices recently and basically everyone works from home. You get the investigators, the case review managers, they all work from home.

“The idea that you can look into Andrew Malkinson and do it independently and solo is just crazy. There needs to be a proper culture of corp d’esprit.”

Sir Bob said it was “highly likely” that the justice committee will carry out an inquiry into whether there needs to be reform of how criminal appeals and miscarriages of justice are handled.

Mr Malkinson's conviction was overturned after DNA linking another man to the crime was produced - Jordan Pettitt/PA

It would likely focus on whether the CCRC had sufficient resources to investigate the 1,000 to 2,000 cases on its books each year, whether the bar was set too high on the test for determining whether a case should be referred to the Court of Appeal and the grounds for judges overturning a conviction.

The CCRC twice rejected Mr Malkinson’s appeals and on Tuesday it was revealed that files obtained by the 57-year-old show the Crown Prosecution Service knew forensic testing in 2007 had identified a male DNA profile on the victim’s vest top that did not match his own.

An internal log of his first application to the CCRC in 2009 shows the body raised the cost of further testing and argued it would be unlikely to overturn the conviction.

Two former senior Government law officers, a former Lord Chief Justice and the head of the justice select committee, have this week called for an urgent public inquiry to establish what took place.

Prof Zellick said there needed to be an investigation to get to the truth of how Mr Malkinson was treated and whether the CCRC made any mistakes in the case. The commision announced on Thursday that it would review its handling of Mr Malkinson’s case and investigate what lessons might be learned.

“We need to find out what did happen, whether there were mistakes in this case and whether, if there were mistakes, it brings into question any procedures or processes of the commission,” said Prof Zellick.

Asked if Ms Pitcher should give interviews, Prof Zellick replied: “Yes.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.