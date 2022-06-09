Chair of Lincoln County Board of Commissioners charged with DWI, sheriff says

The chair of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was arrested Wednesday night for driving while impaired, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Carroll Dean Mitchem, 65, was arrested around 9:45 p.m. for DWI in the 4400 block of West North Carolina Highway 27 near Shoal Road in Lincolnton, according to the county jail log.

An email from a Lincoln County spokesperson confirmed the charge, but provided no additional details.

Mitchem’s term in office is not set to expire until December 2024, according to the county website.

“I apologize for my actions”

The chairman of Lincoln County’s board of commissioners says he takes for responsibility for actions that led to a DWI arrest . Carrol Mitchem was arrested by deputies on High Shoals Road, booked & released on a $1,500 bond. He issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/pzWdoMTpML — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) June 9, 2022

Full statement from Mitchem:

“I want to apologize for my actions that led up to the events of June 8th. I will make no attempt at excuses for my actions and I take responsibility for the decisions that were made by myself on that day. I am thankful that my actions did not harm others. I can only acknowledge my actions and accept full responsibility for those actions. I will continue to serve the people of Lincoln County as I have always done, with a transparent and honest approach. Also, I want to acknowledge the professionalism of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and Lincoln County Emergency Services in handling this situation. I am appreciative of the work that these men and women perform each day to protect and serve Lincoln County, and its citizens.”

