New chairman appointed, school board seat filled at September county commission meeting

After announcing the conclusion of his tenure, County Commission Chairman Gary Deaton is presented with a plaque honoring his community service by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey at the Sept. 18 commission meeting in Jackson, TN.

At the September Madison County Commission meeting, a new commission chairman was elected and a new school board member was appointed for the previously vacant District 5, Position 2, school board seat.

The District 5 seat belonged to former school board member Scott Gatlin, who announced his resignation from the position in May. Though commissioners were scheduled to vote on who his replacement would be at the Aug. 21 meeting, voting ended in a stalemate with candidate Marcia Moss unable to secure the 13 necessary votes for appointment.

At Monday's meeting, Commissioner Joey Hale nominated Marcia Moss, while Commissioner Tony Black nominated Dwight Jones, both of whom were nominated candidates during the August meeting.

Jones's six votes were not enough to beat the 15 in favor of Moss, ultimately electing her to the District 5, Position 2 seat.

A new chairman is elected

Commission Chairman Gary Deaton announced at Monday's meeting that it would be his last, following a 24-year career with the county commission, 20 years of which he served as chairman. In describing the announcement as bittersweet, he added that he "appreciates the time I've served my community and been a part of this body."

Deaton nominated Commissioner Mike Taylor to replace him, a motion that received a unanimous vote by the commission.

"I'd like to thank Gary and I'm very grateful that he's going to be here to help lead us continually," Taylor said, following his meeting. "I'm sure I'll have a lot of questions and be leaning on him for help in the future."

Madison County Mayor AJ Massey presented Deaton with a plaque recognizing his service to the community and commending him for his tenure.

"It's a long time, and it's a stressful job and I just want to say thank you," Massey said. "I hope you hang this on your wall and think fondly of your time as chairman."

Commissioner Carl Alexander was nominated as Vice Chairman, also by Commissioner Hale, and received a unanimous vote from the commission to serve as such.

"It's been my pleasure to serve, I've enjoyed it," Deaton said, describing the day as bittersweet. "It's not an easy job to do sometimes, you can't please everybody but I try to be fair with everyone."

