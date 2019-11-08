The Chairman of the Board of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (STO:HNSA), Ulf Wiinberg, Just Bought 18% More Shares

Potential Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (STO:HNSA) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, Ulf Wiinberg, recently bought kr1.9m worth of stock, paying kr124 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 18%.

Hansa Biopharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Emanuel Björne, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr3.6m worth of shares at a price of kr180 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of kr160. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Emanuel Björne was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 34760 shares worth kr5.4m. But they sold 20000 for kr3.6m. Overall, Hansa Biopharma insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around kr154. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Hansa Biopharma

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Hansa Biopharma insiders own 7.2% of the company, worth about kr459m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hansa Biopharma Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Hansa Biopharma. Looks promising! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Hansa Biopharma, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

