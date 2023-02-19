Chairman of the Board Michael Gerdin Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Investors who take an interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) should definitely note that the Chairman of the Board, Michael Gerdin, recently paid US$15.99 per share to buy US$135k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heartland Express

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Gerdin is the biggest insider purchase of Heartland Express shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$16.83. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Heartland Express insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Heartland Express

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Heartland Express insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$152m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Heartland Express Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Heartland Express insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Heartland Express. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Heartland Express (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

