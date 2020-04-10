Chairman of the Board Michael Taglich Just Bought 1.2% More Shares In Air Industries Group (NYSEMKT:AIRI)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Taglich, the Chairman of the Board of Air Industries Group (NYSEMKT:AIRI) recently shelled out US$74k to buy stock, at US$1.65 per share. However, it only increased shares held by 1.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Air Industries Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Taglich is the biggest insider purchase of Air Industries Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.07 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$119k for 79.63k shares. But they sold 46667 shares for US$47k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Air Industries Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Air Industries Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Air Industries Group insiders own 22% of the company, worth about US$7.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Air Industries Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Air Industries Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Air Industries Group (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

