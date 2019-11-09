The Chairman of the Board of Sandnes Sparebank (OB:SADG), Harald Espedal, Just Bought 3.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Sandnes Sparebank (OB:SADG) should definitely note that the Chairman of the Board, Harald Espedal, recently paid kr64.00 per share to buy kr3.2m worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.5%.

Sandnes Sparebank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Harald Espedal was the biggest purchase of Sandnes Sparebank shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of kr63.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 64800 shares worth kr4.1m. On the other hand they divested 1852 shares, for kr119k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Sandnes Sparebank insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 7.9% of Sandnes Sparebank shares, worth about kr115m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sandnes Sparebank Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Sandnes Sparebank. Nice! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Sandnes Sparebank, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

