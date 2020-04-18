Chairman of the Board Xihong Bai Just Bought 4.2% More Shares In Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (HKG:9928)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (HKG:9928) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman of the Board, Xihong Bai, recently bought a whopping HK$5.2m worth of stock, at a price of HK$6.49. While that only increased their holding size by 4.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Xihong Bai was the biggest purchase of Times Neighborhood Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$5.86. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Xihong Bai was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Does Times Neighborhood Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.3% of Times Neighborhood Holdings shares, worth about HK$120m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Times Neighborhood Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Times Neighborhood Holdings. That's what I like to see! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

