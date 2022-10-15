The Chairman & CEO of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos, Just Bought 3.2% More Shares

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO, Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos, recently bought a whopping US$11m worth of stock, at a price of US$9.56. While that only increased their holding size by 3.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Costamare

Notably, that recent purchase by Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos is the biggest insider purchase of Costamare shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$9.57). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos. Notably Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos was also the biggest seller.

Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos purchased 1.75m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$10.15. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Costamare Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Costamare insiders own about US$650m worth of shares (which is 56% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Costamare Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Costamare. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Costamare has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

